Berger Montague PC Investigates Walmart Inc.'s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty

National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT) ("Walmart" or the "Company") about an investigation into Walmart's Board of Directors (the "Board") for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders regarding whether the Board failed to exercise appropriate oversight and governance in connection with deceptive pay practices for Spark drivers, including base pay, tips, and incentive payments.

Shareholders of Walmart may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at rraghavan@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-4698, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or visit our website.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores, providing a wide range of consumer goods, e-commerce services, and supply chain solutions through its global retail and digital platforms.

About Berger Montague
Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Radha Raghavan
Berger Montague
(215) 875-4698
rraghavan@bergermontague.com

Andrew Abramowitz
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bergermontague.com


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