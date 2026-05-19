Benz Announces Widespread Tungsten Mineralisation Across the Glenburgh Gold System

HIGHLIGHTS:
- Tungsten mineralisation confirmed across entire 12km Glenburgh mineralised corridor within the mining lease. Elevated tungsten concentrations via routine ICP-MS analysis are observed closely associated with gold mineralisation across the entire system, particularly within higher-grade gold zones.
- Fusion digest re-assays have confirmed tungsten (WO3) in the following RC holes:
- 79m at 4.4g/t gold* from 534m (25GLR023) containing internal (WO3) intervals of:
- 26m at 0.24% WO3
- 5m at 0.11% WO3
- 44m at 4.6g/t gold* from 475m (25GLR070) containing internal WO3 interval of:
- 17m at 0.09% WO3
- 25m at 10g/t gold* from 568m (26HZ002) associated with a broader WO3 interval of:
- 33m at 0.1% WO3
- 79m at 4.4g/t gold* from 534m (25GLR023) containing internal (WO3) intervals of:
- XRD and SEM analysis confirm tungsten occurs predominantly as coarse-grained scheelite and ferberite (iron rich wolframite)
- Preliminary field observations demonstrate coarse scheelite and ferberite mineralisation can produce visible tungsten-rich concentrates through simple hand panning techniques, supporting potential gravity recovery pathways. Formal tungsten metallurgical testwork has commenced alongside ongoing gold metallurgical studies at ALS Metallurgy
- Glenburgh drilling ramp-up and pre-development programs underway: Benz is ramping up to 12 RC shifts across Hurricane, Icon and Thunderbolt Camps, alongside advancing metallurgical, geotechnical and orebody knowledge programs, reflecting increasing confidence in Glenburgh emerging as a large-scale multi-million-ounce gold system
Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ,OTC:BENZF) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on widespread tungsten mineralisation identified across the Glenburgh Gold System in Western Australia.
Figure 1: UV fluorescent scheelite mineralisation observed in drill core from recently drilled diamond hole 26HZDD002 between 397.8 - 398.0m under ultraviolet light (assays pending). 0.1-0.5 % scheelite visually estimated in sample - see Table 3. Tungsten mineralisation confirmed in the Glenburgh Gold System has been confirmed through lithium borate fusion assays and reported in this release, together with XRD and SEM analysis. The fluorescence observed is illustrative of scheelite mineralisation identfied within the broader mineralised system.
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CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON VISUAL ESTIMATES OF MINERALISATION
References in this announcement to visual results are from geological observations of drill core. Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays are pending and will be reported when available.
Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:
"Historically, tungsten at Glenburgh was largely viewed as a pathfinder element associated with gold mineralisation. What is becoming increasingly clear through ongoing drilling and mineralogical work is that tungsten is not isolated to a single area, but is emerging as a widespread component of the broader Glenburgh mineralised system.
"Importantly, our focus remains firmly on gold. The scale and consistency of the gold system developing across Glenburgh is what continues to drive our conviction in the project. The tungsten mineralisation occurs within the same mineralised package being targeted by our drilling programs and therefore has the potential to represent an additional by-product value stream alongside any future gold mining operation.
"The confirmation of coarse-grained scheelite and ferberite through XRD and SEM analysis is also particularly encouraging from a metallurgical perspective. In several intervals, simple hand panning techniques have produced visible tungsten-rich concentrates, highlighting the coarse-grained nature of the mineralisation and supporting the potential suitability of conventional gravity recovery methods, subject to ongoing metallurgical testwork.
"The growing scale and continuity emerging across Hurricane, Icon and now Thunderbolt Camp continues to strengthen our confidence that Glenburgh is evolving into a large-scale multi-million-ounce gold system. The geological consistency we are seeing across multiple mineralised camps has supported a major planned ramp-up in drilling activity, with Benz gearing up toward one of the largest active gold exploration drill programs currently underway in Australia.
"We believe Glenburgh is continuing to evolve into a globally significant gold system, with widespread tungsten mineralisation throughout the broader gold system further reinforcing the scale, fertility and broader metal endowment emerging across the project."
Tungsten Mineralisation Recognised Across all Three Glenburgh Camps
Tungsten mineralisation has been confirmed across the Icon and Hurricane Camps through routine four-acid digest ICP-MS assays, while recent soil geochemical programs at the emerging Thunderbolt Camp have outlined some of the strongest and most extensive tungsten-in-soil anomalies identified across the Glenburgh Gold System to date. Importantly, the tungsten anomalism at Thunderbolt occurs closely associated with anomalous gold mineralisation, further reinforcing the scale potential emerging across the broader camp.
Elevated tungsten concentrations are observed throughout the broader Glenburgh gold mineralised package, with higher-grade tungsten zones commonly associated with higher-grade gold mineralisation, while more moderate tungsten concentrations are widespread throughout the broader bulk-tonnage gold mineralisation currently being targeted through ongoing drilling programs.
Benz is currently undertaking a systematic re-assay program targeting intervals with elevated tungsten anomalism identified through routine four-acid digest geochemistry. Significant tungsten mineralisation associated with high-grade gold intercepts so far include:
- 79m at 4.4g/t Au from 534m in 25GLR023, containing internal tungsten intervals of:
- 26m at 0.24% WO3
- 5m at 0.11% WO3
- 25m at 10g/t gold from 568m in 26HZ002 associated with a broader tungsten interval of:
- 33m at 0.1% WO3
- 44m at 4.6g/t Au from 475m in 25GLR070, containing an internal tungsten interval of:
- 17m at 0.09% WO3
- 16m at 0.01% WO3
The tungsten assays reported in this release represent only a subset of intervals currently being re-assayed for tungsten using fusion digest methods. However, routine four-acid digest ICP-MS multi-element geochemistry completed across the broader Glenburgh Gold System has consistently identified elevated tungsten anomalism throughout extensive bulk-tonnage gold mineralisation, indicating tungsten mineralisation is widespread across the system rather than restricted to isolated high-grade occurrences.
Management believes the widespread occurrence of tungsten throughout the same large-scale bulk-tonnage mineralised packages currently being targeted for substantial gold resource growth may have significant implications for the broader tungsten endowment emerging across the Glenburgh Gold System.
Figure 2: Cross section showing slice through Zone 126 (refer to section line A on collar map Figure 3).
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Figure 3: Collar map of released holes for Tungsten. Tungsten anomalism shown for geological distribution purposes only based on four-acid digest ICP-MS multi-element geochemistry. Quantitative WO₃ results reported in this release are limited to lithium borate fusion assays.
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Expanded Tungsten Assaying
The Company notes that four-acid digest techniques may under-report tungsten concentrations where resistant tungsten-bearing minerals such as scheelite and ferberite are present, as these minerals may not be fully digested using partial digest methods.
Accordingly, lithium borate fusion digest methods are considered more appropriate for quantifying WO3 concentrations associated with scheelite and ferberite mineralisation.
Benz is currently undertaking a systematic re-assay program targeting intervals with elevated tungsten anomalism identified through routine four-acid digest geochemistry to ensure WO3 concentrations are not under-reported across the broader Glenburgh Gold System.
Initial lithium borate fusion results have demonstrated materially elevated WO3 concentrations relative to historical four-acid digest results, reinforcing the potential scale of tungsten mineralisation emerging across the system.
Accordingly, the tungsten intervals reported in this release are limited to intervals assayed using lithium borate fusion methods. The Company will continue to release results of further re-assaying in batches over the coming months.
Metallurgical Testwork
Mineralogical studies completed to date, including XRD and SEM analysis, confirm tungsten occurs predominantly as coarse-grained scheelite and ferberite.
Preliminary field observations indicate tungsten-rich concentrates can be produced through simple hand panning techniques (figure 3 and 4), highlighting the coarse-grained nature of the mineralisation and supporting the potential suitability of conventional gravity recovery methods, subject to ongoing metallurgical testwork.
Formal tungsten metallurgical testwork has commenced alongside the broader gold metallurgical program currently underway at ALS Metallurgy.
Figure 4: 25GLR070 505-506m. SEM analysis of hand panned concentrate confirms scheelite mineralisation.
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Figure 5: UV fluorescent scheelite observed within a hand-panned concentrate from 25GLR070 505-506m. Original RC sample (unconcentrated) returned assay 0.94% WO3. The image demonstrates the coarse-grained nature of scheelite mineralisation observed within the Glenburgh Gold System.
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Figure 6: Coarse ferberite confirmed in SEM analysis (iron rich wolframite). RC sample returned 1.25%WO3.
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Glenburgh Drilling Ramp-Up Underway
Benz is currently ramping up drilling activities across the Glenburgh Gold System to 12 operational RC drill shifts across the Hurricane, Icon and Thunderbolt Camps, representing one of the largest active gold exploration drilling programs currently underway in Australia.
The scale-up in drilling activity reflects increasing management confidence that Glenburgh is emerging as a large-scale multi-million-ounce gold system with substantial long-term growth potential across multiple mineralised camps.
A diamond drill rig has now mobilised to support metallurgical, geotechnical and broader orebody knowledge programs as Benz advances multiple pre-development workstreams in parallel with ongoing exploration drilling.
Glenburgh – A New Frontier Gold District
The 100%-owned Glenburgh Gold Project is rapidly emerging as a new frontier gold district with multi-million-ounce potential. Located in Western Australia's Gascoyne region, Glenburgh hosts an 18-20 kilometre mineralised corridor anchored by the large-scale Icon-Apollo trend and the high-grade Zone 126 system.
Glenburgh's unique combination of thick, bulk-style gold mineralisation (Icon-Apollo) and multiple high-grade underground lenses (Zone 126) positions it as a rare opportunity in the Australian gold sector. With gold prices at record levels, the ability to develop both large-scale open pit and underground operations offers exceptional leverage and growth potential.
Figure 7: Geological overview of the Glenburgh Gold Project.
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- END -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.
For more information, please contact:
Mark Lynch-Staunton
Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp.
E: mstaunton@benzmining.com
T: +61 8 6143 6702
About Benz Mining Corp.
Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ,OTC:BENZF) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.
Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.
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For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com/.
Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)
The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Mark Lynch-Staunton, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) (Membership ID: 6918). Mr Lynch-Staunton has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr Lynch-Staunton owns securities in Benz Mining Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Appendix 1:
Table 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50
Holes previously reported for Au Assay. Re-assayed for Tungsten using Fusion Digest ICP MS.
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Dip
|Azimuth
|End Depth
|26HZ002
|415078
|7193447
|329
|-50
|334
|750
|25GLR_070
|414830
|7194011
|321
|-50
|126
|678
|25GLR_023
|414795
|7193983
|322
|-60
|144
|702
Table 2: Significant Intercepts Tables.
High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 50ppm W03 lower cut off off has been applied to results, with up to 10m internal dilution applied unless otherwise stated. Higher grade included intervals reported above 1000ppm W03 with a maximum of 2m internal dilution applied.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|WO3 %
|Length (m)
|Comment
|26HZ002
|569
|579
|0.01
|10
|26HZ002
|584
|617
|0.10
|33
|Including 2m @ 0.57%W03
4m @ 0.42%W03
1m @ 0.13%W03
|26HZ002
|618
|628
|0.03
|10
|Including1m @ 0.26%W03
|25GLR_070
|433
|451
|0.02
|18
|Including 1m @ 0.1% W03
|25GLR_070
|483
|499
|0.01
|16
|Including 1m @ 0.1% W03
|25GLR_070
|502
|519
|0.09
|17
|Including 1m @ 0.9% W03, 1m @ 0.16% W03
|25GLR_023
|504
|523
|0.01
|19
|25GLR_023
|524
|539
|0.01
|15
|25GLR_023
|542
|560
|0.02
|18
|Including 1m@ 0.2% W03
|25GLR_023
|565
|570
|0.11
|5
|Including 3m @ 0.17% W03
|25GLR_023
|589
|615
|0.24
|26
|Including 11m @ 0.55%W03
1m @ 0.1%W03
|25GLR_023
|624
|641
|0.02
|17
Table 3: Visual Estimate Information
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Mineralogy
|Style
|Visual Estimate
|26HZDD002
|397.8
|398
|Scheelite
|Disseminated blebs within metamorphic fabric
|0.1 - 0.5%
Assay results are expected to be received by the Company in 4-6 weeks.
Appendix 2: JORC Tables
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|Logging
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|Location of data points
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|Sample security
|
|Audits or reviews
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
|Criteria
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|Geology
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|Diagrams
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|Further work
|
* Gold intercepts previously reported by the Company. Refer to previous ASX announcements, 11/09/2025, 14/10/2025 and 31/03/2026
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