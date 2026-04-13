Bell selects five RTX systems for U.S Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

Bell selects five RTX systems for U.S Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

Collins Aerospace joins Bell to deliver the U.S. Army's next-generation aircraft

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded multiple contracts from Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to deliver five critical systems for the U.S. Army's MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

"The Army's new generation of rotorcraft needs to fly farther and faster, and we're committed to helping Bell accelerate delivery of that advanced performance with Collins' military-grade commercial technology," said Troy Brunk, president of Collins Aerospace. "We have ready-now manufacturing and service capabilities around the globe to ensure the Army can urgently deliver, modernize and sustain the MV-75 FLRAA for the next 50 years."

Collins Aerospace will provide several of these systems via commercial acquisition authorities. The five systems include:

"We are happy to work with Collins Aerospace and add their expertise to Team FLRAA," said Ryan Ehinger, senior vice president and program director, Bell. "Together, we are committed to delivering a high-performing, reliable aircraft that will provide the U.S. Army with the critical capability it needs for the future fight."

The U.S. Army's first clean sheet rotorcraft in a generation, the MV-75 FLRAA delivers twice the speed and range of the current fleet – transforming the Army's operational capability. The program uses digital engineering and a modular open systems approach to ensure maximum efficiency and flexibility throughout the aircraft lifecycle.  

Work for these systems will be completed in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and West Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.

 

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