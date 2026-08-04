Bell's First 505 for Aerial Policing Work in Asia Pacific Commences Operations

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the Aichi Prefectural Police have officially commenced aerial policing operations utilizing the Bell 505, marking a landmark moment for aviation in the Asia-Pacific region. A ceremony held at the Komaki Airport in Nagoya, Japan, celebrated the milestone, which commemorates the Bell 505 as the first aircraft of its type deployed for police operations across the Asia-Pacific.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730194619/en/
Photo by Bell
The Aichi Prefectural Police is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for maintaining public safety, order, and security within Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Operating under the oversight of the National Police Agency, the force is tasked with crime prevention, traffic management, disaster response, and community policing.
This latest addition builds on a deep relationship between the Aichi Prefectural Police and Bell. The agency has relied on Bell aircraft for years, operating models such as the Bell 206 and Bell 412, and now welcomes the Bell 505 into its fleet.
"The Aichi Prefectural Police in Japan have a long-standing history with Bell, and it is our pleasure to accomplish this new milestone together," said David Sale, managing director, Asia Pacific, Bell. "We are grateful for their trust and support throughout the years. The Bell 505 is versatile and capable for any challenge, and we are proud to see it chosen for such a wide variety of missions."
The Bell 505 has established itself as a trusted platform for law enforcement and public security agencies. Combining advanced situational awareness technology with a spacious, adaptable cabin, the aircraft is well-suited to the demanding requirements of aerial policing — including surveillance, search and rescue, border patrol, and rapid deployment in emergency scenarios.
Introduced in 2014 and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2017, the Bell 505's performance, reliability, and low maintenance profile have made it an increasingly popular selection for government and security operators seeking a modern, mission-ready helicopter. There are now more than 600 Bell 505s operating in more than 66 countries on six continents, surpassing 300,000 total fleet flight hours.
About Bell
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us.
We're an aerospace and defense company that engineers and manufactures aircraft for critical solutions in extreme scenarios. We're breaking barriers in lifting people to safety across transportation, medical, rescue and military services, and leading the industry in future solutions that are fast, reliable and efficient.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.
Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.
About Textron Inc .
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730194619/en/
Press Contact
Tan Yan Lin
+65 9456 6950
ytan02@bellflight.com
Online Media Kit
Follow us @BellFlight
Bellflight.com