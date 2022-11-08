GamingInvesting News

  • BeFootball launches SuperPlayer VR game and announces the first Immersive World Cup. It awards $3,000 in prizes in which users from all over the world can compete from their homes.

BeFootball the tech company that designs, develops and markets immersive products tailored to the football industry, launches SuperPlayer available for free in the Meta Quest store is the first step in the immersive metaverse of football being developed by the company.

SuperPlayer is a virtual reality football game that has 2 game modes that take place in real football stadiums that have been virtualized. Among the game modes are the Keeper mode, in which the player becomes a goalkeeper and has to stop as many shots on goal as possible in a limited time; and the Header mode, in which the player becomes a striker who has to score goals with his head.

All game modes allow competition between users in order to be the best goalkeeper and striker. In this sense, BeFootball is organizing the first Immersive World Cup. It awards $3,000 in prizes and users from all over the world can compete from their homes.

From November 20 to December 18 users could select one of the 32 World Cup teams and play matches (Header and Keeper modes) against other national teams to win the World Cup. The more World Cups the user plays, the higher the score will get in the ranking to win first place. Winners will be announced at the end of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Iker Zuasti, CEO of BeFootball, said: "BeFootball is born to revolutionize the football industry through virtual reality and SuperPlayer is our first big bet: we are developing the world's first immersive metaverse of football".

The first immersive metaverse of football, boosted by international football stars

The company is developing the first immersive metaverse of football in the world, in which top professional players such as Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid ), Memo Ochoa (Club América), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) and Charly Rodríguez ( Cruz Azul ).

BeFootball's metaverse is based on a combination of gaming, virtual reality and football that offers a new way of experiencing football. It is aimed at fans who are not satisfied with being spectators and who want to participate actively, without limitations of space or time from home and in first person with an alternative reality with futuristic environments.

In BeFootball, the user can choose to live experiences, play and compete in a new technological sport, switch to fitness mode to improve their well-being, or train in a virtual academy to become the most complete football player from anywhere in the world and at any time. All that is needed is a virtual reality headset and an Internet connection.

Eduardo Ruiz
CMO
eduardo@befootball.world

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938784/SUPERPLAYER_V2.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938785/BEfootball_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/BEfootball)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/befootball-the-company-developing-a-vr-metaverse-of-football-organizes-the-first-immersive-football-world-cup-301669430.html

SOURCE BEfootball

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c4341.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EA Licensed Esports Platform Realm Launches in Apex Legends

Realm delivers a new type of experience for competitors of all skill levels, with verifiability powered by the Hedera Consensus Service

A new competition has arrived in Apex Legends. Today, Realm, a new automated esports platform from Eric Faust ( Co-Founde r of Realm) and, Laura Wilson ( Co-Founder of Realm), John Chase (Ex-Amazon, Abe Books) Carter Smith (Former Circus, acquired by Realm) and Ken McGaffey (Former owner of Third Impact Esports, Ex DARPA and Meta) is launching in Apex Legends, with over $150,000 in prize money offered in its first season. Realm will kick off its inaugural season in the EMEA region this month, expanding to North America in Season 2, which kicks off in February 2023 . Realm is one of the first platforms where pro and semi-pro players alike can engage in a competitive experience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Genesis League Sports Announces Expansive Tokenomics System

- Genesis League Sports (GLS), the new sports gaming platform being built on the blockchain, today announced it would formally launch its tokenomics system, including token staking, integration of additional in-game currencies, and the launch of its own stablecoin .

The game's new ecosystem will pave the way for its official game launch of Genesis League Goals (GLG), the soccer-based card strategy game which is set to release in early 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pimax Frontier 2022 Online Event to Unveil New Industry-Leading VR 3.0 Product

The annual Pimax Frontier 2022 event will be held on November 9 th at 5pm EST ( 2pm PST ) where industry-leading VR 3.0 product(s) will be announced, which is expected to ignite a new expansion of the VR market.

Frontier 2022 event link: https://www.youtube.com/c/PimaxVR

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

EVERI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Revenues Grew 21% to an All-time Quarterly Record $204.3 Million

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reflecting the expectation for steady operating performance in the fourth quarter, the Company also narrowed its full-year guidance ranges for net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AI LEADER ALTERED STATE MACHINE TO LAUNCH "SMART FOOTBALL" GAME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FIFA

GAMING EXPERIENCE KICKS OFF WITH PREDICTION GAME THAT WILL BE PLAYABLE DURING FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM 2022

-Altered State Machine, the leader in Web3 artificial intelligence announced today a new ground-breaking partnership with FIFA to launch AI LEAGUE : FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR TM 2022 EDITION a "smart football" game experience that begins with a prediction challenge that will be playable during the FIFA World Cup™in Qatar.  This groundbreaking innovation from Altered State Machine introduces intelligent (AI) characters to the casual gaming audience. Players can visit www.FIFAworldcupaileague.com to learn more about the prediction game, which officially begins on November 20th on the day of the first game of the FIFA World Cup™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

StretchSense finalizes US$7.6m capital raise with major investment from Par Equity

Motion-capture leader to expand global sales and support and accelerate development of new sensor technology for emerging applications

StretchSense a global leader in high-precision motion capture technology for the gaming and animation sectors has completed a US$7.6m (NZ$13.3m) Series A investment led by Scotland -based Par Equity with participation by existing StretchSense investors GD1, the NZ-based venture capital firm, and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

