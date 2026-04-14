Bedford Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Bedford Metals Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - April 14, 2026 Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: 08D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued 5,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.20 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Share was issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company anticipates the proceeds of the Offering will be directed towards the continued exploration and development of its Ubiquity Lake and Sheppard Lake Uranium Projects.

In consideration for introducing the investors to the Offering, the Company has issued 500,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share to an arm's-length party.  All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until August 14, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws

For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company's website at www.bedfordmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Bedford Metals Corp.

"Peter Born"

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information.  Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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