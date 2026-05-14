Bedford Announces Adoption Of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)
TheNewswire - (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: 08D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").
CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Bedford's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, Bedford will be exempt from the requirements to file its three-month and nine-month interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. Accordingly, Bedford will not be filing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026 and associated MD&A.
Bedford will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of March 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of September 30, 2026). Bedford remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
For further information, please contact the Company at info@bedfordmetals.com or 604-622-1199 or visit the Company's website at www.bedfordmetals.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Bedford Metals Corp.
"Peter Born"
President
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information including, but not limited to, filing of future financial statements. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
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