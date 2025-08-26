Becoming a substantial holder

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Becoming a substantial holder

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe
LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the June quarter, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) announced the acquisition of the global rights to commercially exploit a patented photovoltaic solar panel recycling technology known as "Microwave Joule Heating Technology" (MJHT) developed by Macquarie University and held by an Australian-incorporated holding company, New Age Minerals Pty Ltd. The transaction was finalised in July, when LU7 completed its due diligence and acquired 100% of the issued share capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd.

The basis of Microwave Joule Heating Technology utilises microwave technology to selectively heat silicon, thereby softening the EVA encapsulant in solar panels, enabling easy delamination and potential recovery of valuable materials at room temperature. This approach avoids the need for extreme heat (1,400degC) typically required for separating materials like glass and silicon, as well as the use of costly, hazardous chemicals in traditional processes. Delamination also enables selective separation of materials, whereas traditional crushing methods often result in cross-contaminated material and lower recovery rates.

The breakthrough technology offers a promising new approach for the enhanced recovery of valuable metals, including silver, silicon, gallium, and indium. The Company plans to initiate further research and development in this area.

"The Lithium Universe team has had a very productive start to the year.

On the lithium front, we completed the positive lithium refinery DFS, and over the past quarter have leveraged that into a wide range of ongoing conversations with producers, offtake partners, and funding partners.

Based on those discussions, I remain very confident in our counter-cyclical strategy and firmly believe that LU7 is well-positioned to benefit significantly when the lithium market rebounds.

While awaiting this recovery, we were also excited to seize the opportunity to acquire a cutting-edge solar panel recycling technology developed by Macquarie University. With a growing focus on the supply of critical minerals, the potential to unlock a new source of silver, silicon, gallium, and indium to feed the high-tech industry has a lot of value and aligns well with Lithium Universe's strategy of developing mineral processing technology and infrastructure for the circular economy.

Waste management is also a growing concern globally. And with only 15% of panels currently being recycled, the need for effective PV recycling has never been greater. Microwave technology offers a promising solution to these challenges, enabling higher recovery rates and more sustainable recycling processes.

We are looking forward to adding our chemical and industry experience to the mix and working with the Macquarie University team to commercialise this exciting technology."

Executive Chairman
Iggy Tan

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2X581523



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Highlights:

  • All conditions in relation to the $20 million placement to Clean Elements Fund have been satisfied.
  • Due diligence undertaken by Clean Elements Fund validates the standing of Hombre Muerto West ( HMW ) as a world class lithium project, offering exceptional scale and grade.
  • Galan is now fully funded to complete the construction of Phase 1 at HMW (at 4ktpa LCE) with first production of lithium chloride concentrate planned during H1 2026.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN,OTC:GLNLF) ( Galan or the Company ) is pleased to announce that all conditions relating to the $20 million share placement ( Placement ) to the Clean Elements Fund ( Clean Elements ) have now been completed.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Download the PDF here.

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.: 2025 Mid-Year Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") filed its Q2 2025 financial statements yesterday on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. The Company is pleased to provide the following 2025 Mid-Year Update.

Uranium Markets and Strategy
The uranium term price has remained highly stable since August 2024 when it first reached $80/lb; it finished July 2025 at $81/lb. The uranium spot market has experienced more volatility, peaking at $106/lb in January 2024, and declining into a 2025 trading range of $64/lb to $78/lb. In 2024, Western responded to favorable market conditions by aggressively ramping up operations and expanding production capacity primarily at its 100% owned Sunday Mine Complex (SMC). While uranium spot prices weakened late in the year, we had anticipated a recovery in 2025, supported by the U.S. ban on Russian uranium (effective 2028) and the Trump administration's strong backing of nuclear energy and domestic mining. The Company's interpretation of market signals was that uranium markets would stabilize at replacement price levels. However, given recent turbulence in global commodity and financial markets, along with geopolitical uncertainties, we have shifted to a more conservative stance, increasingly focusing on cost control and strategic discipline.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes the Assignment of the CBPM Lease over the Guidoni Belmonte District Silica Mineral Rights

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the transaction for the acquisition of the exploitation rights from Guidoni Brasil S.A. ("Guidoni), for areas granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. All tenements of the Guidoni project are fully permitted for immediate extraction mining and at a lower royalty rate than the Company's previous silica sand supply contracts in the Santa Maria Eterna District.

Further to the News Release dated February 12th, 2025, announcing the total and irrevocable assignment of all rights and responsibilities in favor of Homerun, of the rights to exploit the mining tenements 871.960/1992, 870.462/1999, 870.463/1999 and 873.387/2007, the Company has executed a Term of Assignment with Guidoni, with the Consent of CBPM, for the process number 036.5410.2020.0001386-11, assigning the above mineral rights, subject of bid number 004/2020, along with all its rights and obligations, to Homerun. Under the Guidoni Lease Terms with CBPM, the Company will pay CBPM an extraction royalty of R$26 (US$4.50) per tonne of extracted silica sand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe
×