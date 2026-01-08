Beacon Therapeutics Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Series C Financing for Over $75 Million

  • Round led by new investor Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives with participation by new investor the Retinal Degeneration Fund, and supported by existing investors
  • Funds will advance laru-zova toward commercialization for treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and accelerate development of additional pipeline candidates

Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited (‘Beacon Therapeutics' or ‘the Company'), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that it has raised over $75 million in an oversubscribed Series C financing led by Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and with participation from the Retinal Degeneration Fund (RD Fund), the venture arm of Foundation Fighting Blindness. Beacon's existing investors, Syncona Limited, Forbion, Oxford Science Enterprises, and Advent Life Sciences, also participated in the round.

"This significant fundraising, led by new blue-chip investor Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, validates our strategy to save and restore sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases," said Lance Baldo, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics. "With pivotal laru-zova data expected in the second half of 2026, these funds will accelerate our commercial preparations for this potentially life-changing product, as well as advance and expand our pipeline. We thank our new and existing investors for their confidence in our mission to deliver lasting impact in blinding ocular diseases."

Beacon Therapeutics also appointed Colin Walsh, PhD, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to work with Beacon Therapeutics at this critical time to support the development of laru-zova as a potential game-changing ocular gene therapy," added Colin Walsh, PhD, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Beacon has deep experience in gene therapy and its application in ocular disease. With laru-zova's advancement through pivotal trials and the Company's expanding pipeline, the Company is setting the roadmap for how to build successful gene therapies and bring transformative treatments to patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP)."

"RP affects over 100,000 patients in the US, with 14% of those estimated to have XLRP. With no available treatment options, halting XLRP progression and restoring patients' vision would represent a life-changing breakthrough. We are proud to support Beacon as it approaches the pivotal VISTA trial readout of laru-zova later this year," commented Rusty Kelley, PhD, MBA, Managing Director of the RD Fund.

The new funds will be used to complete the development of lead program, laru-zova, a potential best-in-class gene therapy currently being investigated for the treatment of patients with XLRP, and progress commercialization plans. The funds will also be used to help support the development of Beacon's pipeline candidates for geographic atrophy, as well as an inherited cone rod dystrophy, and another undisclosed asset.

44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation
The Company will present at the 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, US.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 13th at 2:30 PM PT.

About Beacon Therapeutics
Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Advent Life Sciences, Forbion, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Oxford Science Enterprises, Retinal Degeneration Fund, Syncona Limited, and TCGX, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

About Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives
Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $500 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives was established in 2021 and focuses on later-stage venture investments, targeting therapeutic companies in early clinical development with multi-asset portfolios. The Life Sciences team bring decades of experience investing in the sector and leverage the expansive resources of the Goldman Sachs platform to source differentiated investments and partner with companies to enhance value creation. 

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2025.

About Retinal Degeneration Fund
The Retinal Degeneration Fund (RD Fund) is a mission-driven venture fund established by the Foundation Fighting Blindness to invest in companies developing innovative therapies for inherited retinal diseases and dry age-related macular degeneration. The RD Fund was designed to bridge the funding gap between discovery research and confirmatory clinical trials. For more information, visit www.RDFund.org.

Contact:
info@beacontx.com

Media & Investors:
beacon@icrhealthcare.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Goldman SachsGSNYSE:GSFintech Investing
GS
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Receipt of a Competitive Budgetary Offer for Latin America's First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a second budgetary offer to build Latin America's first dedicated solar glass manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day of low-iron solar... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received assays ranging from The 16.3 gpt Au sample corresponds to a 10 cm quartz vein in an old pit and stripped area, 35 meters northeast of a 2012 sample which returned 14.4 gpt Au. Additional sampling 100 meters... Keep Reading...
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that crews from JV partner Tudor Gold are on site preparing camp and drill locations for the upcoming 2024 exploration program at the flagship Treaty Creek Project, located in... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

Trading Halt

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Gold Investing

Alain Corbani: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Near Term, What About Silver?

Lithium Investing

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis