BCM Completed Core Cutting and Sampling of Strongly Mineralized TK20 Porphyry/Skarn Mineralized Drill Core.

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that core logging, sawing, and sample collection of core from diamond drill hole TK20 at its 100% owned Thompson Knolls (TK) project has now been completed. The third and final batch of samples has been sent to the ALS preparation lab in Elko, Nevada. Due to intense potassic alteration and silicification of the rock encountered in this hole, the core was exceptionally hard and required considerable patience and multiple diamond saw blades to split.
Intense porphyry-style quartz-molybdenum and skarn magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization from TK20 comes from one of the porphyry centers intersected in the Phase 4 drilling campaign at TK (see Figures 1 and 2 below). Currently, the Company is advancing its TK21 drill hole, located west of TK20 (see the Company news release dated August 17, 2026).
Figure 1. TK20 Box 315 of HQ core from 2,782 to 2,791 ft. Brown potassically altered and silicified QMP with disseminated magnetite and 7/8"-thick Mo-rich bluish quartz veinlets. An estimated 10% volume is sulfides, mainly molybdenite.
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Figure 2. TK20 Box 416 from 3,644 to 3,652 ft. Magnetite-sulfide hydrothermal breccia in green skarn containing an estimated 20 % volume of sulfides, mainly chalcopyrite.
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Dr. Sergei Diakov, President and CEO of BCM Resources, commented: "We are happy with the successful completion of intense sample preparation work of TK20 drill core. We are looking forward to the final assay results for the TK20 drill hole samples from the ALS International lab."
Figure 3. TK core cutting process.
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Fieldwork at TK continues. In parallel with drilling of hole TK21, BCM just completed its geophysical survey at Thompson Knolls. IP/MT data were collected by Zonge International Geophysical Services & Instruments. Data were collected from four lines covering all three previously outlined geophysical anomalies 1, 2, and 3 (see BCM presentation on the Company website) and are currently being processed.
Figure 4. Geophysicist field truck at TK.
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Qualified Person and QAQC
Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.
About BCM Resources Corporation
BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.
ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.
"Sergei Diakov"
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations, Telephone: +1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 221
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.
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