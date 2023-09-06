Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Disclosure of Historical and Pro Forma Financial Information With Respect to Acquisition of XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC), announced that it has disclosed certain historical and pro forma financial information with respect to its previously announced proposed acquisition of XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% and certain other ophthalmology assets (the "Acquisition") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile. In connection with the Acquisition, as previously disclosed, Bausch + Lomb anticipates incurring indebtedness (expected to be comprised principally of an incremental term loan and the issuance of senior secured notes), which is discussed in further detail in its Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the above, a copy of which is also available on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the proposed Acquisition and the anticipated indebtedness to be incurred in connection with the Acquisition, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to the timing of the consummation of the proposed acquisition (the "Transaction"); the possibility that any or all of the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including failure to receive required regulatory approvals; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on Bausch + Lomb's ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, and other business partners; and risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from Bausch + Lomb's ongoing business operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements; Bausch + Lomb's ability to finance the transaction as anticipated, the terms of such financing and risks relating to increased levels of debt as a result of debt expected to be incurred to finance such transaction; and risks that Bausch + Lomb may not realize the expected benefits of that transaction on a timely basis or at all. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

###

Investor Contacts:
John O'Connor
ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2973

Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2102
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
coporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781462/bausch-healths-bausch-lomb-announces-disclosure-of-historical-and-pro-forma-financial-information-with-respect-to-acquisition-of-xiidrar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 21 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

stethoscope

5 Small Medical Device Companies (Updated 2023)

Canada's medical device sector may be one of the country's best-kept secrets.

The nation's medical device industry is primarily composed of small and medium-sized companies, but according to data from Statista, the sector is on track to be valued at US$9.93 billion in 2023. Looking further into the future, Canada's medical device market is expected to grow at a compound growth rate of 5.34 percent to reach US$12.88 billion by 2028.

Medical devices include items like pacemakers, artificial heart valves, diagnostic and imaging equipment, in vitro diagnostics, dialysis equipment, hip and knee implants, synthetic skin, surgical tools, orthopedics, medical imaging and infusion pumps. Cardiology devices represent the largest segment of the market, with a projected value of US$1.46 billion in 2023.

Medtronic Foundation: 3 Ways To Transform Corporate Volunteering

Medtronic

From food drives and beach clean-ups to school supply drives, volunteering is one way Medtronic employees live the Medtronic Mission and honor the tenet that calls us to maintain good citizenship as a company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic receives CE Mark approval for Inceptiv spinal cord stimulator with closed-loop sensing to treat chronic pain

Inceptiv automatically and instantly adjusts therapy based on signals from the spinal cord

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its Inceptiv™ closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS). It is the first Medtronic SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses each person's unique biological signals and adjusts stimulation moment to moment, as needed, to keep therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life. †

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Handelsbanken 3rd Annual Life Science Innovation Day on August 30th, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Handelsbanken 3 rd Annual Life Science Innovation Day on Wednesday, August 30 th , 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic issues statement on the FDA Circulatory Systems Devices Advisory Panel vote for the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System

Today, Medtronic announced the outcome of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Circulatory System Devices Panel (CSDP) meeting to review data presented in support of the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System. The panel Committee voted unanimously (13-0) on safety and in favor (7-6) of the effectiveness of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure. The Committee's vote was closely divided on the benefitrisk profile of the device (tied at 6-6 and one abstention), with the panel chair breaking the tie, resulting in a final 6-7 vote.

"We appreciate the robust conversation that occurred prior to the vote," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "We will continue to collaborate with the FDA on bringing a new option to the millions of people living with high blood pressure."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×