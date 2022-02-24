Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced that Sam Eldessouky executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET . About ...

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that Sam Eldessouky executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET .

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)


Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch-health-announces-participation-at-the-jp-morgan-global-high-yield--leveraged-finance-conference-301486938.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5928.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Ruby Chandy has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2022. Ms. Chandy's appointment will bring the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006288/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Moderna and Thermo Fisher Scientific Announce Long-Term Strategic Collaboration

Agreement to leverage dedicated commercial fill-finish manufacturing capacity in the US for mRNA vaccines and therapies

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable dedicated large-scale manufacturing in the U.S. of Spikevax®, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and other investigational mRNA medicines in its pipeline.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Results And Provides 2022 Guidance

-

  • Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
    • Revenues of $2.196 Billion
    • GAAP Net Income of $69 Million
    • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 of $909 Million
    • GAAP Cash Generated from Operations of $24 Million
  • Full-Year 2021 Financial Results
    • Revenues of $8.434 Billion
    • GAAP Net Loss of $948 Million
    • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 of $3.472 Billion
    • GAAP Cash Generated from Operations of $1.426 Billion
  • Full-Year 2021 Reported Revenue Grew 5% Compared to the Full Year of 2020
  • Bausch Health Filed Public Registration Statements for Bausch + Lomb and Solta and Is Prepared to Launch Both IPOs 2 , 3

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we") today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives FDA approval for InterStim X system, the next generation of the most personalized sacral nerve stimulation therapy for bladder and bowel control

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for InterStim X™ ― the next generation of the InterStim™ portfolio's recharge-free device and it is available immediately. InterStim systems are the standard of care in advanced therapy options, and the most personalized system, to deliver sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy. Now the only SNM system backed by 90+ clinical studies, 1,000+ clinical articles, 350,000 patients treated and 25 years of experience, also offers patients a decade or more of treatment with either the new recharge-free InterStim X device, or the rechargeable InterStim™ Micro device. Both devices are used in the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), chronic fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention.

"Countless people suffer from symptoms of bladder and bowel control conditions and thanks to significant recent technology advancements, SNM therapy is becoming a more popular option for patients," said Jannah H. Thompson , M.D., FPMRS, president of the Society of Women in Urology, and urologist at Urologic Consultants in Grand Rapids, Michigan . "This is not your grandmother's therapy. It's exciting to tell patients about the personalized, discreet, smart tech-enabled InterStim choices they now have for long-term relief."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to provide underserved communities with artificial intelligence -assisted colonoscopy technology through Health Equity Assistance Program for colon cancer screening

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) today announced they are working to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low income and underserved communities across the United States through the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colon cancer screening, with support from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The initiative will include the donation of 50 Medtronic GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy modules to endoscopy centers across the country that can potentially improve the detection of polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer. Certain types of colorectal cancer, when caught early, can have a survival rate (five year) of up to 91% ; however, it remains the third most common and third deadliest cancer among adults in the United States . With these placements, there is an opportunity to potentially impact more than 350,000 patients over three years.

The initiative will include the donation of 50 Medtronic GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy modules to endoscopy centers across the country that can potentially improve the detection of polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer.

The goal of this program is to increase early detection and diagnosis in underserved communities.

"Addressing gaps in colorectal cancer screening is complex. We know that Black adults are more likely to be diagnosed and subsequently die from this disease. There are also disparities in screenings among different groups, including adults in rural communities," said Douglas K. Rex , M.D., MASGE, president, ASGE. "Colonoscopy is critical in preventing colorectal cancer and as the global leader in gastrointestinal endoscopy, ASGE is working together with Medtronic to ensure that providers receive screening technology and are able to use them in communities where they are most needed."

AWS has provided computing credits that have made the funding of this program possible and continues to work with Medtronic to support the ongoing development of GI Genius™ and innovative future Medtronic health screening technologies that will further support Medtronic's health equity efforts. ASGE is independently leading the application and selection process to determine the facilities that otherwise would be unable to fund this innovative solution for underserved patient populations. Initial recipients will be announced in March 2022 during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

"The crisis of health inequities cannot be solved without expanding access to healthcare technologies that put people first," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "We must begin with local efforts that consider the needs of the community. This program is an important step towards ensuring that our powerful technologies help reduce disparities, improve care and enhance patient outcomes."

The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, authorized by the FDA in April 2021 , detects colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes automatically in real time which helps diagnose and prevent colorectal cancer. It is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that provides physicians with a powerful solution in the fight to screen, detect and prevent colorectal cancer and an increase of up to 14.4% absolute detection rate (ADR) . Each 1% increase in ADR decreases patients' risk of colorectal cancer by 3% .

Earlier this month, Medtronic released its Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Annual Report , which maps out the Company's Zero Barriers commitment to remove barriers to opportunity -- including efforts to improve access to healthcare technology. As part of this work, Medtronic introduced several initiatives in 2021 to reduce health inequities among people of color living with diabetes, including supporting the American Diabetes Association's Technology Access Project.

"This effort is part of Medtronic's Zero Barriers approach to building equity within our healthcare system, accelerating our innovation and helping to bring our lifesaving technologies to more patients," said Giovanni Di Napoli , president of the Medtronic Gastrointestinal business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. "The program represents a continuation of Medtronic's commitment to health equity anchored in healthcare technology."

"Individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood," said Maggie Carter , global lead for social impact at AWS. "We are pleased to support Medtronic and ASGE as part of AWS's recently launched health equity program to help these organizations bring effective screening tools to the communities that need them most."

For more information and to apply, visit: ASGE's program website .

About ASGE
Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with almost 15,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit Asge.org and ValueOfColonoscopy.org for more information.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Sabrina Zimring

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-720-774-3454

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-provide-underserved-communities-with-artificial-intelligence-ai-assisted-colonoscopy-technology-through-health-equity-assistance-program-for-colon-cancer-screening-301487032.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Enters Three Year Agreement Through its Scandinavian Distribution Partner Airocide Nordic Oy with Plandent Division for Distribution of Airocide to Dental Providers

Applied UV Enters Three Year Agreement Through its Scandinavian Distribution Partner Airocide Nordic Oy with Plandent Division for Distribution of Airocide to Dental Providers

Covers Finland with plans to expand throughout all of countries in Scandinavia and Europe

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically announces that it's Scandinavian distributor Airocide Nordic Oy has entered into a three-year agreement with Plandent Division for distribution of its patented Airocide® commercial air purification systems to the professional dental community launching initially in Finland, expanding distribution to include all of the countries in Scandinavia and plans to broaden expansion throughout all of Europe

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×