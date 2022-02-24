Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced that Sam Eldessouky executive vice president and chief financial officer; William Woodfield senior vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami on March 1, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. ET . About ...

BHC:CA,BHC