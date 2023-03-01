CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bausch Health Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX:BHC)(NYSE:BHC) today announced that Richard De Schutter and Dr. Argeris Karabelas are retiring from the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of the upcoming 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Following the retirements of Mr. De Schutter and Dr. Karabelas, the size of the Board will be reduced to 10 directors

"Dick and Jerry have been valued members of our Board and their service to the Company has been greatly appreciated. The Company and entire Board are grateful for their contributions," said John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board.

As result of the retirements of Mr. De Schutter and Dr. Karabelas, the Board has refreshed certain Board Committees. The current Board Committee structure is available on the Company's website: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/corporate-governance.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact:Media Contacts:
Mark MaicoKevin Wiggins
ir@bauschhealth.comcorporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(514) 856-3855(908) 541-3785
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741345/Bausch-Health-Announces-Changes-to-its-Board-of-Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Late-Breaking Data Reinforce Benefits of Abbott's Minimally Invasive Heart Devices

  • New results presented at Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2023 demonstrate the safety of Navitor™ TAVI system and its effectiveness in minimizing blood leakage around the valve implant
  • Latest data continue to show the benefits of Amplatzer™ Amulet™ LAA Occluder's immediate and complete closure of the LAA compared to Watchman‡
  • Findings underscore the importance of innovative, minimally invasive treatment options for people battling complex heart conditions like aortic stenosis and atrial fibrillation

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for its next-generation Navitor™ transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system. Results from the study supported Navitor's recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to treat people with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis who are at high or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The company also showcased late-breaking data for the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder that continue to highlight the benefits of this device's immediate and complete closure of the LAA – a differentiator from competing therapies – for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) at risk of stroke.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 6, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Executive Vice President and CFO Karen Parkhill to speak at Cowen healthcare conference

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 43 rd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST ( 9:30 a.m. CST ).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MiniMed 780G system demonstrates superiority over multiple daily injections with CGM for type 1 diabetes management at one-year in ADAPT study

A second randomized controlled trial sponsored by JDRF also demonstrates superiority of automated insulin pump as first-in-line therapy for children with type 1 diabetes

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced one-year data from the ADAPT study (n=82), the first multi-national randomized controlled study comparing the performance of the MiniMed™ 780G advanced hybrid closed loop system 1 (AHCL) against multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM). The study was done in adults (18 years of age and older) not meeting glycemic targets. The initial 6-month results, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology showed AHCL system users experienced a 27.6% absolute increase in Time in Range (TIR) and 1.4% reduction in HbA1C compared to those on MDI + isCGM without increased time in hypoglycemia. These results were even greater overnight with a TIR increase of 30.2%. At the close of the 6-month study period, all participants on MDI + isCGM crossed over to the MiniMed 780G system. At one year, these significant improvements were reproduced in this cross-over group and sustained in those that started on AHCL therapy at the start of the trial. These latest results were presented today at the 2023 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Conference in Berlin .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

  • Fourth-Quarter revenues of $2.2 billion, flat reported, up 4% organic1
  • Full-Year revenues of $8.1 billion, down 4% reported, up 2% organic1
  • Unrestricted B+L from BHC covenants
  • Reduced debt by $464 million in the fourth quarter
  • Provides 2023 guidance for Bausch Health (excl. B+L)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results

"2022 was a transformative year for Bausch Health, as we executed on our strategic priorities," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health. "Since completing the initial public offering of Bausch + Lomb last May, we have made significant progress in de-levering our balance sheet, reducing our debt principal net of unrestricted cash by $3.2 billion. We are encouraged by our second-half performance and look to build on this momentum. We will invest in sustainable growth drivers across our products and pipeline to position us for long-term success," concluded Appio.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Delivers top and bottom line ahead of expectations, with strength in Cardiovascular and Neuroscience portfolios

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended January 27, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Metals: Developing High-grade Base Metal Assets in Canada to Meet Future Demand

Getchell Gold Corp Exhibiting at Booth 2341, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Results of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

×