Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Update on ESI Energy Services Inc.

ESI Energy Services Inc. announces strong growth and new autonomous product development as it expands its role in the global energy equipment market

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR,OTC:BTRMF) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR") is pleased to update its shareholders on its wholly owned subsidiary ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI" or the "Company").

About ESI Energy Services Inc.

ESI, which operates under the brand, Ozzie's, Inc. ("Ozzie's"), is a designer and manufacturer of specialized construction equipment serving both the renewable and conventional energy sectors. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Ozzie's provides equipment leasing, sales, and manufacturing solutions that support large-scale infrastructure construction across solar, wind, oil and gas, and utility markets.

Following another year of solid performance, ESI is targeting revenue of approximately C$22 million for 2025. This would be approximately a 30% increase over 2024 and the highest since 2008. The Company has continued to deliver strong margins year to date driven by steady demand across its core product lines and growing industry activity in renewable energy applications.

As part of its ongoing investment in product innovation, Ozzie's is proud to announce the development of the Ozzie's Omni Crawler — a versatile, scalable, and autonomous tracked vehicle solution. The Omni Crawler is expected to combine remote operator control and advanced autonomous perception in a single, adaptive platform that delivers precision, efficiency, and reduced on-site labor requirements in demanding environments.

The platform's modular architecture and dual attachment is expected to allow for easy integration supporting a full range of attachments including Ozzie's proprietary tooling, third-party solutions, and commercially available compact track loader implements. Currently, the Omni Crawler is being designed to pair with Ozzie's own already marketed OMR-50 Module Rotator and OMH-40 Module Handler, purpose-built attachments for large-scale solar installation. Its adaptable design is expected to also support the high demand areas of battery storage construction, data centre development, and other utility-scale projects.

ESI remains focused on advancing innovation, expanding international sales, and introducing new products that enhance efficiency and safety in energy infrastructure development and the rapidly expanding data center construction market, where Ozzie's specialized equipment and autonomous platforms are especially well equipped to meet the increasing demand for precision, scalability, and reduced on-site labor.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer, and BMR has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper, gold, and silver producer in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. BMR is focused on providing shareholders accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:
Lazaros Nikeas, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 628-1110
info@bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated revenue of the Company in 2025; that Omni Crawler is expected to combine remote operator control and advanced autonomous perception in a single, adaptive platform that delivers precision, efficiency, and reduced on-site labor requirements in demanding environments; that the platform's modular architecture and dual attachment is expected to allow for easy integration supporting a full range of attachments including Ozzie's proprietary tooling, third-party solutions, and commercially available compact track loader implements; and that the Omni Crawler's adaptable design is expected to also support the high demand areas of battery storage construction, data center development, and other utility-scale projects.

There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied various material assumptions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: that ESI's sales and revenue will continue to grow as anticipated by management; that all current and expected clients will abide by the terms of their contracts with the Company including, but not limited to, the terms regarding payment; and that there will be no changes in the industry that will materially negatively impact the Company's revenue targets; Omni Crawler will combine remote operator control and advanced autonomous perception in a single, adaptive platform that delivers precision, efficiency, and reduced on-site labor requirements in demanding environments; that platform's modular architecture and dual attachment will allow for easy integration supporting a full range of attachments including Ozzie's proprietary tooling, third-party solutions, and commercially available compact track loader implements; and the Omni Crawler's adaptable design will support the areas of battery storage construction, data centre development, and other utility-scale projects.

Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that ESI's sales and revenue will not continue to grow as anticipated by management; that certain or all current and expected clients will not abide by the terms of their contracts with the Company including, but not limited to, the terms regarding payment; and that there will be changes in the industry that will materially negatively impact the Company's 2025 revenue; Omni Crawler will not be successful in combining remote operator control nor advanced autonomous perception in a single, adaptive platform or at all and will not be successful in delivering precision, efficiency, nor reduced on-site labor requirements; that platform's modular architecture and dual attachment will not be able to integrate with a full range of attachments whether those attachments are Ozzie's proprietary tooling, third-party solutions, or other commercially available compact track loader implements; and the Omni Crawler's design will not support the areas of battery storage construction, data center development, and other utility-scale projects.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change, and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

This news release also contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") as defined under Canadian securities laws, prepared by BMR's management about BMR's reasonably estimated prospective revenue which is subject to the same assumptions, risks factors, limitations, and qualifications set forth in the above paragraphs. Readers are cautioned that FOFI are not guarantees of future performance, and should not be considered as such, since actual results may differ materially from those expressed in FOFI. BMR and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgements. FOFI contained in this news release were made as of the date of this news release and is provided for the purpose of describing the belief of BMR's management of the anticipated approximately C$22 million of revenue for 2025 from machine sales and rentals and ancillary services related to such sales and rentals.

As a result, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information or FOFI will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information or FOFI contained in this news release. BMR does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or FOFI other than as required under applicable securities laws.

