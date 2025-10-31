Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR,OTC:BTRMF) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announced today that Jennifer Fulton Anderson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Max Satel is departing the Company effective October 31, 2025.

Ms. Fulton Anderson brings more than 20 years of North American and international finance and leadership experience across natural resources, commodity-linked industries, and other sectors with a strong record in mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt financing. She gained significant public markets expertise through her work in equity research covering Latin American metals, mining, and other basic materials and energy companies and in investment banking with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Over the past decade, Ms. Fulton Anderson has held multiple senior executive positions, including Chief Financial Officer roles, with extensive involvement in private equity-backed environments. She also brings substantial professional experience in Latin America and is fluent in Spanish. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish Literature from Dartmouth College.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer. The Company has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-, gold-, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:
Lazaros Nikeas, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 628-1110
info@bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

