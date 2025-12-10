Bathurst Metals Expands Land Position With New Gold-Bearing Claim In The Turner-Gela Lake District, Nunavut

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, B.C., December 10, 2025 TheNewswire - Bathurst Metals Corp. (" Bathurst " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a strategic expansion of its land position in the Turner–Gela Lake district with the acquisition, by staking, of the West Gold mineral claim. The new claim provides 100% ownership of a 388.873-hectare property hosting two known gold occurrences strengthening Bathurst's regional footprint in one of Nunavut's most prospective emerging gold districts.

The gold occurrences on the West Gold claim were first identified in a 1992 federal geological survey, which reported assays of up to 10.30 g/t gold , accompanied by elevated arsenic — a common pathfinder in lode-gold systems . No modern or systematic exploration has ever been completed , presenting a compelling greenfield opportunity with strong discovery potential.

Because the Company is already active in the immediate area, exploration at West Gold can be carried out with minimal additional logistical cost, supporting efficient and scalable program planning.

Bathurst's growing portfolio in the district now includes:

  • Turner Lake, Au/Ag – 100% owned flagship project with multiple high-grade gold zones

  • TED Au/Ag – 100% owned, high-grade gold in iron formation

  • Gela Lake Cu/Ag/Au – under option to Quinto Resources

  • West Gold Au –100% owned, newly acquired claim with documented gold occurrences

Figure 1 (below) highlights historical gold results from Turner Lake that underscore the broader potential of the district and support Bathurst's strategy of consolidating and exploring the surrounding gold-bearing terrain. Northrock Resources assay results from October 20, 2009 Northrock Resources news release.

Figure # 1


Click Image To View Full Size

The West Gold claim is underlain by the same Archean amphibolite-facies geology that hosts mineralization at Turner Lake and lies near the 300 km-long regional Bathurst Fault, a major structural corridor favorable for gold deposition. The property is located 26 km north–northwest of Turner Lake and 10.6 km northwest of the Gela Lake project ( Figure 2 ).

Figure # 2
Click Image To View Full Size

CEO Harold Forzley commented:

"West Gold is a high-impact addition to our portfolio. With known high-grade occurrences and zero modern exploration, it gives us a genuine discovery opportunity we can advance quickly and cost-effectively. We see this district shaping up as a standout growth engine for Bathurst."

Qualified Person

Mr. Lorne Warner , P.Geo., President and Director of Bathurst Metals Corp., is the "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information within this release. On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer

info@Bathurstmetalscorp.com

604-783-4273

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy Lake Projects in Nunavut and the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.

