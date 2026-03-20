Bathurst Metals Corp. Increases Control of Land Holdings in the Turner-Pistol Lake Belt by the Acquisition of the IRON GOLD and NORTH CORE Properties South of the Turner Lake/TED Gold Project, and west of the Pistol Lake Deposit, Nunavut

(TheNewswire)
March 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") has entered into an acquisition agreement with arm's length vendors to acquire a 100% interest in the Iron Gold and North Core properties, located south of the Company's 100%-owned Turner LakeTED Gold Project in the Bathurst Inlet area of Nunavut, Canada. To exercise the agreement, the Company must pay $4,590.00 cash, and issue to the vendors an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares and 4,000,000 transferable share purchase warrants and a 2% NSR to the vendors. Each share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for $0.08 for a period of three years from the date of TSXV acceptance.
NORTH CORE and IRON GOLD PROPERTIES.
The NORTH CORE Gold Property, claim number 105426 covers 729.721 hectares and covers a known gold showing, with reported gold values ranging from 4.6 g/t Au. Mineralization is indicated to occur in iron formations. These iron formations are geologically similar to Bathurst's, TED project as well as Pistol Lake and the historic Lupin Mine. The IRON GOLD Property, claim number 105425, covers 886.822 hectares and is located approximately 2 kilometres north of the NORTH CORE property. IRON GOLD covers 4 known gold occurrences associated within the same Archean Age, iron formations as described above. Gold values range from 1.07 – 13.44 g/t Au. Bathurst Metals also staked a mineral claim called FEAU01, number 105427, after discussions with NORTH CORE/IRON GOLD owners. The claim, FEAU01 covers 808.31 hectares, and has a common boundary to both the IRON GOLD and NORTH CORE properties. FEAU01 also covers an area of known gold mineralization associated with iron formations.
Comments from Lorne M. Warner, P.Geo, President and Director of Bathurst Metals Corp. "These claims cover Archean Age, Iron Formations known to host gold deposits such as the historic Lupin Mine and the nearby Pistol Lake Deposit. The fact that there is known gold mineralization and yet no systematic exploration or drill testing makes this area an excellent addition to Bathurst's strategy of controlling land holdings in this area."
Strategic Fit with Bathurst's Nunavut Exploration Program
These gold properties represent a logical extension of Bathurst Metals' existing land position in the Turner Lake district. These properties are near the Company's current holdings and cover known mineralized occurrences along trends relevant to ongoing and planned exploration activities. Acquiring these claims consolidates Bathurst's district-scale footprint, limits future land competition, and ensures that potential mineralization in the area remains under Company control. This approach leverages existing geological knowledge, logistical planning, and prior investment at TED and Turner Lake, rather than allocating capital to new or untested regions. The acquisitions are therefore well aligned with Bathurst's focused exploration strategy in Nunavut.
Recent Developments
Exploration interest in the Turner Lake area has increased, with several groups acquiring mineral claims covering known gold occurrences within the broader district. In response, Bathurst has continued to strengthen its land position through targeted staking and acquisition of adjacent ground.
Strategic Importance of the Turner Lake/TED Area
Based on current geological and regional understanding, the Turner Lake/TED area is considered strategic for the following reasons:
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These new properties are geologically similar to TED's Iron Formation style gold mineralization.
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The Turner Lake/TED region is a core focus of Bathurst Metals' exploration efforts.
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The area hosts numerous known gold occurrences, with limited systematic exploration completed to date.
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Nunavut represents a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction within Canada.
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First Nation land title matters in the region have been settled.
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At current gold prices, high-quality mineral properties are becoming increasingly scarce and costly to acquire.
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While infrastructure is presently limited, recent and proposed industry and government initiatives may improve access over time.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lorne Warner, P.Geo., President and Director of Bathurst Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The historical assay results referenced herein are derived from prior work completed by previous operators. The Company has not independently verified these historical results, and they should not be relied upon unless and until verified by Bathurst Metals through future exploration programs.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer
604-783-4273
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Bathurst Metals Corp.
Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy Lake Projects in Nunavut and the Peerless Property a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.
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