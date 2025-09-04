Basin Uranium Announces Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement with Nexus Uranium

Basin Uranium Corp. (CSE: NCLR) ("Basin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") held today, Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Nexus Uranium Corp. ("Nexus") and Blade Resources Inc. ("Spinco").

Under the Arrangement, Nexus will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares for consideration of approximately 1.1 of a common share (each whole common share, a "Nexus Share") in the capital of Nexus and approximately 0.11 of a common share (each whole common share being a "Spinco Share") in the capital of Spinco. Each outstanding warrant and stock option of Basin will entitle the holder, upon exercise or settlement, to receive the number of Nexus Shares that such holder would have been entitled to receive pursuant to the Arrangement, had the security been exercised or settled immediately prior to the effective date of the Arrangement.

Shareholders holding a total of 3,840,762 Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 14.07% of the 27,300,679 issued and outstanding Shares entitled to vote as of July 21, 2025, the record date for the Meeting. The Arrangement required the approval of at least two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of the votes cast at the Meeting, 99.59% of the votes cast by Shareholders were in favour of the Arrangement.

All other motions tabled at the Meeting, including the election of Michael Blady, Clayton Olson, Jonathan Hamway and Desmond Balakrishnan to the board of directors of the Company, and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditor, also passed. The Company will seek a final order (the "Final Order") of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") to approve the Arrangement on September 9, 2025. Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including receipt of the Final Order. Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the closing conditions, it is expected that the Arrangement will be completed in shortly after the receipt of the Final Order. Following completion of the Arrangement, it is expected that Shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Basin

Basin is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia. Additional information on Basin can be found on its website www.basinuranium.ca and on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated timing for closing of the Arrangement and the satisfaction of closing conditions including, but not limited to: (i) necessary Court approval in connection with the Arrangement; (ii) obtaining the necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (iii) other closing conditions as set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Basin Uranium

Basin Uranium Corp, formerly Black Shield Metals Corp is a junior mining company and has been engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. It has an interest in a carbonate hosted gold (CHG) project with CRR located in British Columbia.

Basin Uranium Announces Submission of Permit at South Pass

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has submitted a permit application to the Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior for exploration drilling at the South Pass Uranium Project (the "Project" or "South Pass") located in Fremont and Sublette County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 151 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling 3,020 acres located along the perimeter of the Great Divide Basin of Wyoming (see Figure 1). Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing state in US1, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium2.

The Company has engaged RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC") as a strategic technical and operational partner for the permitting and has submitted a Plan of Operation ("PoO") for up to 47 drill pads and 30,000 feet of drilling. The drill program is designed to both confirm the and extend the uranium mineralization delineated from the extensive exploration history of the project. Due to standardization of permitting for uranium exploration in Wyoming, the Company anticipates the receipt of all requisite permits in Q3 2024.

"The simultaneous permitting for multiple projects provides us with the flexibility to rapidly advance exploration on multiple fronts concurrently," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "Our partnership with RESPEC allows us to leverage their extensive experience in permitting, exploration and development of uranium assets throughout the USA."

South Pass Project, Wyoming

The South Pass Uranium Project is comprised of 3,020 acres of contiguous claims (151 unpatented mineral lode claims) located 45 miles southwest of Lander, Wyoming. Access to the property is facilitated through State Highway 28, located within 5 miles to the southeast, with year-round gravel and ATV roads servicing the claims. Exploration dates back to the 1960's and 1970's with several large companies having drilled numerous wells along a 12-mile-long trend that bisects the long axis of the property. Specifically, close-spaced drilling by Rocky Mountain Energy Corp. (a subsidiary of Union Pacific Railway) in the 1980's reported uranium mineralization at depths of over 400 feet - depths which would be potentially amenable to in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. Evaluation of historical records also indicated a historic resource was calculated on at least two parts of the claims currently comprising the South Pass project, however additional verification and validation must be performed by the Company's Qualified Person before being disclosed publicly.

The reader is cautioned that at this time it is too early to assess the feasibility of these recovery methods at South Pass however mineralization at this depth typically lies within the parameters of ISR mining and recovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/210703_6296f331847d1b74_001.jpg

Figure 1: South Pass Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/210703_6296f331847d1b74_001full.jpg

Qualified Person:

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting the expected use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Basin Uranium Announces Filing of Technical Report Including Maiden Resource Estimate for Chord

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Chord uranium project located in Fall River County, South Dakota, USA. The Chord Uranium Project, Fall River County, South Dakota, USA Mineral Resource NI 43-101 Technical report was prepared by BRS Engineering Inc. with an effective date of May 7th, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website.

Chord MRE Highlights:

Basin Uranium Stakes Uranium Project in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Great Divide Basin Uranium Project (the "Project" or "GDB") located in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 104 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling approximately 1,880 acres located in south-central Wyoming and within the Great Divide Basin (Figure 1). The claims are located contiguous with Premier American Uranium's Cyclone Project which hosts an exploration target ranging from 6.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (7.9 million lbs. U3O8) to 10.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (12.6 million lbs. U3O8)1. Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing uranium state in US2, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium3.

"The staking of the GDB property represents our continued expansion into the USA and second internally generated project in Wyoming. We continue to execute on acquiring and developing strategic assets located in prolific mining districts with extensive historical exploration," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "The GDB Project and surrounding area have played host to a plethora of explorers, starting with the U.S. government in the 1950's and most recently Tournigan Energy Ltd. in the mid 2000's. The well understood geology, historic exploration, and proximity to UR Energy's Lost Creek ISR mine and processing facility add to the appeal and potential of GDB. Wyoming represents one of the premiere exploration and mining jurisdictions for uranium within the USA which provides for a clearly defined and expedient pathway for permitting and development."

The Great Divide Basin (GDB) Project, Wyoming

The GDB Project is comprised of approximately 1,880 acres of contiguous claims (104 unpatented mineral lode claims) located south and west of Jeffrey City and north and west of Wamsutter, Wyoming. The Project adjoins Premier American Uranium's Cyclone Project and is readily accessible by gravel and dirt roads maintained by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Project has seen extensive historical drilling dating back to the 1970's with many of the pads identifiable on the western half of the project. More recently, Tournigan Energy drilled a number of wells with grade-thickness or GT (grade U3O8 X thickness in feet) in excess of 0.25GT from a grid located about 500 - 1,000 feet to the southwest of the project, further highlighting the potential for economic grade uranium mineralization within the immediate vicinity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/209419_3d9f0ef1d47f0b8a_001.jpg

Figure 1 - GDB Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/209419_3d9f0ef1d47f0b8a_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting the expected use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Basin Uranium Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated September 26, 2023, the expiry date (the "Expiry Date") of its 2,503,306 outstanding share purchase warrants issued on October 19, 2022 and November 15, 2022 (the "Warrants") shall be amended to 30 days in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The acceleration of the Expiry Date is mandated by the policies of the CSE in respect of the previous repricing of the Warrant's exercise price.

On May 10, 2024, the price of the Company's common shares on the CSE closed at $0.485, after closing at or above $0.438 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Trading Period"). Based on the terms of CSE's warrant repricing policies in respect to the Company's Warrants, this triggers the Company's obligation to accelerate the Expiry Date of the 2,503,306 Warrants held by shareholders who participated in the private placement detailed in the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022 and November 16, 2022. The exercise period of the Warrants has been accelerated to 30 days (the "Accelerated Term"). The Accelerated Term shall commence seven (7) days from the end of the Trading Period. Accordingly, the new Expiry Date of the Warrants is June 16, 2024. Any Warrants that are unexercised will expire and be cancelled after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on June 16, 2024.

Basin Uranium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Its Chord Uranium Project

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Chord uranium project located in Fall River County, South Dakota, USA. This MRE incorporates the Company's historic data set acquired through private and public sources and provides a path to expand and build towards a much larger, potentially in-situ recoverable (ISR) resource.

The MRE was prepared by BRS Engineering Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosures for Mineral Projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
