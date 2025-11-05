BASF and D-Wave Announce Completion of Proof-of-Concept Project, Demonstrating Benchmark in Manufacturing Efficiency

D-Wave's hybrid-quantum application achieved a reduction in projected scheduling time from 10 hours using an industrial-grade classical solver to five seconds
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and BASF, one of the world's leading chemical companies, today announced the completion of a joint proof-of-concept project that used a hybrid-quantum application to optimize manufacturing workflows in a BASF liquid-filling facility. The hybrid-quantum technology set a new benchmark for manufacturing efficiency, allowing reduction of production scheduling time from 10 hours to just seconds.
The BASF liquid-filling facility processes, fills and seals a significant number of bottles of liquid a month across several different products. The facility operations are highly complex and must be carefully timed and coordinated, from the arrival of tanks with liquid materials until the final products ship. Even the smallest delay could disrupt filling schedules, increase costs, and disrupt timely product deliveries. These challenges often exceed the capabilities of classical-only optimization technology to support rapid decision making in case of operational breakdowns and efficient operations, at scale.
BASF collaborated with D-Wave to build and test a hybrid-quantum application designed to improve efficiency in a production facility. The application was designed to minimize the total setup time required to switch between products, reduce the time to fully offload each tank, and minimize the overall tardiness of products relative to their scheduled due dates. The application was tested in a real-world production scenario to optimize task scheduling and liquid tank assignments while meeting business and quality requirements. The hybrid-quantum application outperformed an existing optimization solution across key operational metrics, reducing lateness by 14%, reducing setup times by 9%, and shortening tank unloading durations by up to 18%.
"This project showcases how hybrid-quantum computing can help address manufacturing and supply-chain operational bottlenecks and begin delivering measurable value where classical computing falls short," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "We are thrilled to work with BASF and see these impressive, industry-defining results."
"D-Wave's hybrid quantum technology demonstrated in this proof-of-concept that it has the potential to significantly improve optimization tasks, delivering faster decisions and better outcomes than classical-only solutions," said Ionel Rusu, quantum computing innovation management, BASF.
"We anticipated such results when we started working with D-Wave, but the project outcome has surpassed our expectations," said Abhishek Awasthi, quantum computing scientist, BASF.
D-Wave believes this proof-of-concept project marks an important milestone on the path to deploying hybrid-quantum applications in production within the manufacturing and supply chain industries. The results demonstrate how hybrid-quantum technologies can be integrated into production systems to address complex operational challenges such as optimization, scheduling, and resource allocation.
