Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND , OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce James Sykes, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th .

DATE : December 4 th
TIME: 2:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4 th -6 th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Baselode questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO – News Release
Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO – News Release
Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres – News Release

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Baselode Energy Corp.
James Sykes
CEO & President
306-221-8717
jsykes@oregroup.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy FIND:CA TSXV:FIND Energy Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

  • 4.03% U 3 O 8 over 0.55 m at 126.0 m vertical depth in AK23-102 is the highest individual uranium assay result of the summer drill program
  • 1.02% U 3 O 8 over 8.05 m at 123.0 m vertical depth within 0.59% over 15.0 m at 120.7 m vertical depth in AK23-102
  • Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
  • Assays pending from 6 remaining exploration drill holes

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside the ACKIO system to be released.

"We've extended Pod 7 ( Figure 1 ) with its best intersection to date. AK23-102 returned the best overall uranium results with 1.02% U 3 O 8 over 8.05 metres and the highest grades, 4.03% U 3 O 8, from Pod 7 in a 50 metre step out with mineralization that is still open on strike and at depth. This intersection and previous results from this summer demonstrate the potential for additional high-grade uranium outside of what was previously thought for Pod 7. We learn with each drill hole, and this new information will be well applied for 2024's exploration program on Hook, which will be our most extensive yet," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

Baselode Reports More Near-Surface Uranium Mineralization at ACKIO

  • Mineralization confirmed with 0.67% U 3 O 8 over 2.1 m at 32 m true vertical depth
  • Additional shallow mineralization of 0.23% U 3 O 8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth which includes high-grade intersection of 1.82% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 m
  • 2 of 4 drill holes with mineralization starting within 40 metres of surface
  • Assays pending from 11 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 4 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 11 drill holes to be released, including those with the highest radioactivity results.

"Drill hole AK23-112 confirms Pod 7 as ACKIO's second zone of near-surface uranium mineralization. After the overburden, AK23-112 immediately penetrated mineralized bedrock, returning a significant concentration of 0.67% U 3 O 8 over 2.1 meters at a true vertical depth of 32.0 meters. The same drill hole cut a broad mineralized intercept (0.23% U 3 O 8 over 13.0 m at 44 m true vertical depth) with high-grade uranium (1.82% U 3 O 8 over 1.0 m) within 20 m of the upper intersection. Analysis of these results may suggest we have overlooked the potential for other lenses and sructures to be mineralized up to the base of the overburden. Our primary aim is to delineate the expansive scope of the ACKIO uranium system. While the near-surface mineralization remains under-explored, the system remains largely untested at depth. The potential for an extensive and robust uranium mineralized system within ACKIO is very exciting," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

Baselode Reports Near-Surface High-Grade Intersection of 1.11% U3O8 over 7.4 Metres

  • High-grade intersection of 1.11% U 3 O 8 over 7.4 m within 0.41% U 3 O 8 over 34.85 m at 43.5 m true vertical depth in AK23-95
  • 3 of 5 drill holes with mineralization starting within 50 metres of surface and with greater than 30 metres of mineralization
  • Assays pending from 15 remaining drill holes, including those with the highest radioactivity results

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Assays from the remaining 15 drill holes cover shallow mineralization expanding Pod 7, and exploration drill holes outside the known ACKIO footprint.

"ACKIO continues to impress us with near-surface, high-grade uranium mineralization in Pod 1, and with growth potential in Pod 7 starting to be realized. Drill holes AK23-095, AK23-096, and AK23-098 intersected mineralization starting within 50 m of surface, and had greater than 30 m of composite mineralization. This demonstrates the potential of ACKIO as it hosts shallow, high-grade uranium and is endowed with multiple thick sequences of mineralization. In addition, Pod 7 has grown in thickness, depth, and strike length with four drill holes, remaining open at depth and along strike. We anticipate more encouraging results from Pod 7 as the highest levels of radioactivity encountered in the Program were drilled 50 m along strike of holes AK23-98 and AK23-99," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

  • 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 m within 0.17% U 3 O 8 over 14.2 m at 166.9 m drill hole depth in AK23-92 (Pod 5)
  • 0.53% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m within 0.11% U 3 O 8 over 8.5 m at 192.5 m drill hole depth in AK23-92 (Pod 4):
  • Assays from 20 remaining drill holes on 2023's program, including those with the highest radioactivity results, are pending
  • Uranium mineralization, alteration, and structure all remain open at depth with no signs of fading

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes of the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Assays from the remaining 20 drill holes cover shallow mineralization in Pods 1 and 7, and exploration drillholes outside of the known ACKIO footprint.

"Uranium mineralization, alteration, and structure all remain open at depth with no signs of fading. Our previous news release ( September 20, 2023 , AK23-88: 0.32% U 3 O 8 over 16.5 m at 184.0 m) highlighted new mineralization in Pod 4 discovered at depth that remains open, providing a high-priority drill target to follow up in 2024. Encouragingly, the results from AK23-92 suggest Pods 4 and 7 occur on the same east-dipping structure, extending from the overburden contact approximately 30 m beneath the surface and remaining open below 200 m. We are currently assessing if there is sufficient continuity of mineralization to link the two pods. Baselode is fully funded for an aggressive 2024 exploration program following the completion of our recent $10.7 M financing," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Announces Closing of Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of C$10.67 Million

Baselode Announces Closing of Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of C$10.67 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,000,018 (the "Brokered Offering"), which includes the full exercise of the Agent's Option. Under the Brokered Offering, the Company sold the following:

  • 3,703,749 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.405 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,018 from the sale of Units;
  • 5,208,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$2,500,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • 10,000,000 FT Units sold to charitable purchasers (each, a " Charity FT Unit ", and together with the Units and FT Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.60 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$6,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora", or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc. ( CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) (" Nuclear Fuels " or the "Company") announced the third set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the historic Saddle deposit, reports 8 holes containing significant uranium intercepts and with 4 uranium intercepts suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. 94% of drill holes intersected at least trace uranium. One drill hole intersected the new and deeper uranium-bearing mineralization in the Fort Union Formation which is located below the original target of the Lower Wasatch Formation