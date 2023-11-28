Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

REPEAT -- Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Barrick Supports Consolidated Standard for Responsible Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The Copper Mark, Mining Association of Canada, ICMM and the World Gold Council today announced their intention to work together to consolidate their respective responsible mining standards into one single standard.

Barrick supports this initiative and has been an advocate of this consolidation for many years. "Having one standard for responsible mining will not only provide clear direction on what good should look like but would reduce the complexity that exists with the numerous standards currently in circulation," said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow. "It is also crucial that this standard has multi-stakeholder oversight".

Barrick is actively involved in the development of the standard and has representation on the Industry Advisory Board as well as oversight as a member of three of the founding partners.

Enquiries:

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Firetail Resources (ASX:FTL)

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets


Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less

Cobre Panama Supreme Court Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is aware that the Supreme Court of Panama announced this morning that Law 406, the law that approved the revised concession contract for the Cobre Panama mine, is unconstitutional. Franco- Nevada is in communication with its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and will provide further updates as they are available.

Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the impact of the unconstitutionality ruling of the Supreme Court of Panama with respect to Law 406. The outcome of these matters could have a material adverse impact on the revenue Franco-Nevada derives from its streaming arrangements relating to Cobre Panama and on Franco-Nevada's results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
omar ayales, gold bars

Omar Ayales: Gold Moves in 7 Year Cycles, Next Peak is 2026/2027

Gold is above US$2,000 per ounce once again, and Omar Ayales of Gold Charts R Us thinks higher prices are coming. He's tracking a seven to eight year cycle in gold, and said the next peak is set to occur in 2026 or 2027.

"What this cycle is telling us is not only that gold reaches a bottom every seven years, (but also) that after it reaches a bottom it goes into an 11 year uptrend to reach a high. So every bottom precedes an 11 year move," he explained.

In his view, it's a matter of when — not if — the yellow metal breaks its all-time high.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

Newmont Corporation (Newmont or the Company) announced today, in connection with its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited, the commencement of offers to exchange (each, an "Exchange Offer" and, collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes (the "Existing Newcrest Notes") issued by Newcrest Finance Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Newcrest Finance" and, together with Newmont, the "Issuers"), for (1) up to $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Issuers (the "New Newmont Notes") and (2) cash, in each case, as set forth in the table below.

The following table sets forth the Exchange Consideration, the Early Tender Premium and the Total Exchange Consideration for each series of Existing Newcrest Notes:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Heliostar Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ana Paula Project, Mexico

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  • Total measured and indicated mineral resourcesof 710,920 gold ounces grading 6.60 g/t gold

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Luminex Rises 50 Percent on Adventus Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw a slight gain of 1.83 points last week, closing at 532.33.

Statistics Canada reported inflation numbers for October this past Tuesday (November 21). The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year, down from 3.8 percent in September. The drop was largely due to lower gas prices, which provided relief to drivers; however, prices for rent, travel and services all increased during the period.

The US labor market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to cool the economy with high interest rates. According to a Department of Labor report released last Wednesday (November 22), unemployment claims for the week ended November 19 fell by 24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 209,000, erasing gains from the previous week. The drop surprised economists polled by Reuters, who had expected claims to stay steady at 226,000.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

$5 Million Placement to Fund Strategic Asset Purchases and Accelerate Exploration and Pre-Feasibility Study Momentum

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce a strongly supported capital raising of $5 million (before costs). The Company has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors for the Placement comprising approximately 455 million shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.011 per share from within the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q3 2023 Financial Results November 29

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Related News

Uranium Investing

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources

Nickel Investing

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Further Extends Three Copper-Nickel-Cobalt-PGM Sulphide Mineralized Zones and Continues Unveiling Growth Potential at the Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Receives Drill Permit and Outlines Proposed 2024 Drill Program on Davis Keays Eagle Vein

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

×