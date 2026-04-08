Barrick Files 2026 Information Circular Ahead of Annual Meeting

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") today announced that its 2026 Information Circular and related materials for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders are now available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and on Barrick's website.

Barrick will host its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format, enabling shareholders to attend the meeting by live webcast regardless of geographic location.

The meeting will be held on May 8, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Registered shareholders, non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders and their duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, ask questions and vote in real time through the online portal at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-059-668-044.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


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