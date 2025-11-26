Barrick Announces Board Changes

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") announced today that that Ben van Beurden has stepped down as a Director of the Board and Lead Independent Director. Loreto Silva, a current Non-Executive Director, will succeed as Lead Independent Director.

John Thornton, Chairman of the Board, said: "I would like to thank Ben for his contribution to Barrick and welcome Loreto to the role of Lead Independent Director. The Barrick Board remains focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders. The Company has industry-leading assets and a strengthened leadership team that is fully aligned on delivering our strategic priorities."

About Barrick Mining Corporation
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry—including six of the world's Tier One gold mines—Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact
Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 7974 982 458
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


