Bank of America's 2025 Investor Day

Bank of America will host its 2025 Investor Day today, beginning at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

Presentation materials can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/events-and-presentations/investor-day.

Presentation materials (PDF) include:

  • Welcome & Firm Overview
    Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO

  • Consumer Banking
    Holly O'Neill, President, Consumer, Retail and Preferred

  • Global Wealth & Investment Management
    Lindsay Hans, Co-President Merrill Wealth Management
    Eric Schimpf, Co-President Merrill Wealth Management
    Katy Knox, President, Bank of America Private Bank

  • Global Banking
    Matthew Koder, President, Global Corporate and Investment Banking
    Wendy Stewart, President, Global Commercial Banking
    Sharon Miller, President, Business Banking

  • Global Markets
    Jim DeMare, Co-President

  • Delivering One Company
    Dean Athanasia, Co-President

  • Delivering Across the World
    Bernard Mensah, President of International, Chief Executive Officer, MLI

  • Enterprise Platforms: Payments, Technology, Operations, Digital & Marketing
    Jeff Busconi, Head of Corporate Strategy and Operational Excellence
    Hari Gopalkrishnan, Chief Technology and Information Officer
    Mark Monaco, Head of Global Payments Solutions
    Tom Scrivener, Chief Operations Executive
    David Tyrie, President, Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions

  • Financial Overview
    Alastair Borthwick, Executive Vice President and CFO

Video Webcast Information
Investors can watch a live video webcast and post-event replay on Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/.

Audio Conferencing Information
For a listen-only connection, dial 1-877-585-6241 or 1-800-891-3840 (U.S.) or 1-785-830-7962 or 1-203-518-9543 (international), using conference ID 45048. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

An audio-only replay will be available from 11:59 p.m. ET on November 6, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025, by calling 1-800-839-5634 (U.S.) or 1-402-220-2560 (international), using conference ID 45048. 

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors may contact 
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone:  1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com 

 

