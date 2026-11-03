Bank of America Names Josh Barnes as Knoxville Market President

Key points
- Josh Barnes has been named president of Bank of America's Knoxville market, effective October 28, 2026.
- Barnes will lead local market strategy and collaboration across Bank of America's eight lines of business.
- As Consumer Investment Market Leader, Barnes brings 14 years of experience and deep regional expertise to the role.
Bank of America today announced that Josh Barnes has been named president of its Knoxville market. Barnes succeeds Terry L. Cline, who retired earlier this year.
As Knoxville market president, Barnes will connect clients, teammates and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive collaboration across the company's eight lines of business. He will lead Bank of America's efforts to grow market share in Knoxville by building strong local connections and identifying opportunities to deepen and expand client relationships.
"Josh's established leadership and experience will ensure we're delivering on our responsible growth strategy to deepen relationships with clients, the community and teammates," said Brian Moynihan, chair of the board and chief executive officer of Bank of America. "Josh will continue to grow our market share in Knoxville, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."
Barnes will continue to serve as Consumer Investment Market Leader for Bank of America and Merrill, covering Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville. In this role, he focuses on driving market growth, advancing strategic priorities, developing high-performing teams and strengthening collaboration across business lines to deliver for clients.
Barnes joined Bank of America in Knoxville in 2012 and has held roles spanning consumer banking, small business, merchant services and wealth management. His experience across the company has given him a broad perspective on business development, client engagement and organizational leadership. He moved into market leadership in 2024.
A native of East Tennessee, Barnes attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and holds the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor™ (AWMA®) designation and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ (CRPC®) certification. He is also active in the community, supporting youth financial education and community engagement initiatives, and coaching youth sports.
Market facts: Bank of America Knoxville
Bank of America has a strong and long‑standing presence in Knoxville.
- Operates four financial centers, located in Cedar Bluff, Oak Ridge, Turkey Creek, and Downtown Knoxville, and one Merrill office in the Knoxville market, with Business Banking and Middle Market Banking also serving the market.
- As of Q2 2026, Bank of America managed $793 million in FDIC insured deposits across 8 counties.
- Provided $27 million in lending to Knoxville area homebuyers in 2026.
- Extended approximately $366 million in commercial business loans and $26 million in small-business loans in Knoxville.
- Bank of America's Knoxville market has approximately $3.9 billion in Merrill client balances.
- Invested more than $2.1 million in grants and matching gifts to Knoxville area nonprofits since 2020.
- Employees in Knoxville have volunteered approximately 12,000 hours since 2020.
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Reporters may contact
Sheryl Lee, Bank of America
Phone: 1.657.234.9950
sheryl.lee2@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation