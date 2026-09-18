Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in October and November 2026

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
7.25% Non-Cumulative
|
$18.1250000
|
October 1
|
October 30
|
5.875% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.3671875
|
October 1
|
October 26
|
4.375% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.2734375
|
October 15
|
November 3
|
6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
|
$16.5625000
|
October 15
|
November 2
|
4.125% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.2578125
|
October 15
|
November 2
|
4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
|
$10.9375000
|
October 1
|
October 27
|
6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
|
$15.3125000
|
October 1
|
October 27
|
6.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
|
$15.6250000
|
October 1
|
October 26
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Investors may contact
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters may contact
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation