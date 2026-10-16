Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in November and December 2026

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Bank of America logo

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.27806

October 30

November 16

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,151.69600

November 30

December 15

Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,151.69600

November 30

December 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.29867

November 15

November 30

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.29892

November 15

November 30

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.30531

November 15

November 30

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.28761

November 1

November 23

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.3750000

November 1

November 16

5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

December 1

December 28

5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125000

December 1

December 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

November 1

November 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

November 1

November 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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