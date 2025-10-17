Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in November and December 2025

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E

$0.30814

October 31

November 17

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F

$1,187.90894

November 28

December 15

Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

$1,187.90894

November 28

December 15

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1

$0.32604

November 15

November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2

$0.32689

November 15

November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4

$0.33328

November 15

November 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5

$0.31795

November 1

November 21

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG

$0.3750000

November 1

November 17

5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK

$0.3359375

December 1

December 26

5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL

$0.3125000

December 1

December 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ

$0.2656250

November 1

November 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS

$0.2968750

November 1

November 17

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-payable-in-november-and-december-2025-302587861.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

