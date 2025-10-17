Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in November and December 2025

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E
|
$0.30814
|
October 31
|
November 17
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F
|
$1,187.90894
|
November 28
|
December 15
|
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G
|
$1,187.90894
|
November 28
|
December 15
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
|
$0.32604
|
November 15
|
November 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
|
$0.32689
|
November 15
|
November 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
|
$0.33328
|
November 15
|
November 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
|
$0.31795
|
November 1
|
November 21
|
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
|
$0.3750000
|
November 1
|
November 17
|
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
|
$0.3359375
|
December 1
|
December 26
|
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
|
$0.3125000
|
December 1
|
December 17
|
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
|
$0.2656250
|
November 1
|
November 17
|
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
|
$0.2968750
|
November 1
|
November 17
|
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Investors may contact
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters may contact
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com
