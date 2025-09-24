Bank Of America Commits over $1 Million To Liftfund to Support Hill Country Flood Recovery

Funding Bolsters Small Business Relief in Texas Disaster Areas as Other Aid Deadlines Close

LiftFund, a leading nonprofit small business lender, today announced a significant commitment from Bank of America to support small businesses recovering from recent devastating floods in Texas's Hill Country. The bank's contribution of $1 million in lending capital and an additional $100,000 for LiftFund disaster relief operations brings the total funding raised for LiftFund's relief efforts to over $5 million .

This critical investment comes as the deadline for federal assistance from FEMA and Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) closed earlier this month, and now continues to provide access to capital for small businesses as they navigate the long-term recovery process.

LiftFund's 0% interest rate loans remain open and available to those affected by the disaster. The funding is available to small businesses in all counties declared disaster areas by the State of Texas following the July flooding. These counties include Bandera , Coke , Comal , Concho , Gillespie , Kendall , Kerr , Kimble , Llano , Mason , McCulloch , Menard , Reeves , San Saba , and Tom Green .

"The support from Bank of America is a powerful statement of commitment to our communities," said Amy Hereford , President and CEO of LiftFund . "This funding ensures that small business owners, who are the backbone of our local economies, have the last-mile resources they need to get back on their feet when other doors for assistance may be closing."

The additional $100,000 for LiftFund operational funding is crucial to the success of the mission. This support covers essential expenses to help LiftFund maintain adequate staff to provide hands-on technical assistance and underwriting, ensuring the quality and accountability of the funds distributed.

"The July 4th Texas Hill Country Floods profoundly devastated our state, taking homes, livelihoods and loved ones. As the region rebuilds, Bank of America stands with Texans as a partner in community and in recovery," said Ventura Perez , Bank of America San Antonio . "We understand that small businesses are a vital part of the Hill Country's economic future and as the number one lender to small businesses in the U.S., how important it is to provide access to capital directly and through organizations like LiftFund, a longstanding partner to Bank of America."

Small business owners affected by the Hill Country floods are encouraged to visit the program website to apply or call 888-215-2373 for assistance. Applications for the 0% interest loans will remain open while funding is available.

LiftFund

LiftFund is one of the nation's most trusted and experienced nonprofit small business lenders, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and advancing economic prosperity. For over 30 years, LiftFund has driven billions in economic impact by providing responsible loans, managing impactful grant programs, and delivering accessible financial education. With a commitment to listening, partnering, and offering flexible, mission-driven support, LiftFund helps entrepreneurs build strong businesses and resilient communities. For more information, visit LiftFund.com and follow us on social media or @LiftFundUS.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Reporters may contact

Carla Molina , Bank of America
Phone: 1.512.397.2402
carla.molina@bofa.com

Caitlin Cowart-de Leon , LiftFund
Phone: 1.210.609.5109
ccowart-deleon@liftfund.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-commits-over-1-million-to-liftfund-to-support-hill-country-flood-recovery-302565763.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of America CorpBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.

Keep reading...Show less
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services