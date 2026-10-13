Bank of America Clients to Enjoy Premium Dining and Lifestyle Experiences at the 19th Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ

Bank of America cardholders and BofA Rewards members have access to one-of-a-kind experiences and curated benefits at one of the nation's premier food and drink festivals
Key points
- Partnership with New York City Wine & Food Festival showcases Bank of America's expanding portfolio of lifestyle experiences for cardholders and BofA Rewards® members.
- Benefits include special access for cardholders and BofA Rewards members, including early entry to select events, savings on Grand Tasting tickets and access to the BofA Rewards Lounge for Norwegian Cruise Line Rooftop Series attendees.
- Curated dining experiences for BofA Rewards Premier tier members, featuring acclaimed chefs, sought-after restaurants and exclusive culinary access.
As the Official Bank Partner of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF), Bank of America is bringing cardholders and BofA Rewards members exclusive event access and premium experiences that celebrate New York City's world-class dining scene. NYCWFF takes place Oct. 15-18, 2026, at The Seaport.
New York City ranks among the country's strongest markets for restaurant spending growth, according to Bank of America Institute analysis. Gen Z is driving restaurant spending, recording the fastest restaurant spending growth of any generation and underscoring consumers' continued appetite for dining and experiences.
"Clients value experiences that go beyond traditional banking benefits," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer & Small Business Products at Bank of America. "Through our partnership with NYCWFF, we're bringing together dining, entertainment and lifestyle benefits to create memorable moments for our cardholders and BofA Rewards members."
Unlocking more at NYCWFF for cardholders
Bank of America cardholders enjoy enhanced access throughout NYCWFF, making it easier to experience some of the festival's most popular events. Benefits, subject to availability, include:
- 45-minute early entry to select NYCWFF events
- 15% off Grand Tasting tickets, NYCWFF's signature event
- Select cardholder-exclusive dining experiences
The BofA Rewards Lounge experience
Located within the Norwegian Cruise Line Rooftop Series at The Rooftop at Pier 17, the BofA Rewards Lounge gives cardholders attending Rooftop Series events a firsthand look at the exclusive experiences, access and lifestyle benefits available through BofA Rewards, including:
- Dedicated lounge space to relax and recharge for Rooftop Series attendees.
- Experiences from BofA Rewards food-focused lifestyle benefits partners, including Gradito, Levain Bakery™ and more.
- Opportunities to discover the benefits and experiences available through BofA Rewards.
For details on Rooftop Series tickets, visit NYCWFF Rooftop Series.
Exclusive dining experiences for Premier tier members
The BofA Rewards Premier Tier Dining Series offers Premier tier members access to unique culinary experiences highlighting local restaurants that make New York one of the world's leading dining destinations. The Dining Series, available on a limited basis while spots remain, features:
- Intimate dining experiences with Nadav Greenberg of Or'esh, Flynn McGarry of Cove, and Korean-American fried chicken and champagne concept COQODAQ.
- Access to hard-to-get restaurants and exclusive dining opportunities.
- One-of-a-kind experiences that connect members with New York's food, culture and hospitality scene.
Cardholders and BofA Rewards members can visit nycwff.org/bankofamerica to view eligible events, ticket availability, benefits and additional details about Bank of America's NYCWFF offerings.
Frequently asked questions
Question: Who is eligible for NYCWFF benefits through Bank of America?
Answer: Eligible Bank of America consumer and small business credit and debit cardholders can access select NYCWFF benefits, including early entry to signature events, savings on Grand Tasting tickets and access to the BofA Rewards Lounge at the Rooftop at Pier 17. Additional benefits, including the BofA Rewards Dining Series, are available exclusively to eligible BofA Rewards Premier tier members. All offers are subject to availability – while supplies last.
Question: What is BofA Rewards?
Answer: BofA Rewards is Bank of America's no fee, relationship-based rewards program that provides eligible members with enhanced banking, investing and lifestyle benefits. Depending on tier status, members can receive valuable rewards and gain access to exclusive experiences, including premier dining, travel and entertainment opportunities. For more details and to learn how to join, visit: bofa.com/bofarewards.
Question: Where can cardholders and BofA Rewards members find information about available events and benefits?
Answer: Cardholders can visit nycwff.org/bankofamerica to view eligible events, ticket availability, cardholder benefits and additional details about Bank of America's NYCWFF offerings.
Question: Why is Bank of America partnering with NYCWFF?
Answer: Bank of America is continuing to expand access to premium dining, travel and lifestyle experiences through BofA Rewards. The partnership with NYCWFF brings that strategy to life, offering cardholders and BofA Rewards members access to exclusive culinary events and unique experiences at one of the country's premier food festivals. In addition, the Festival aligns with our commitment to helping drive economic opportunity and supporting nonprofit organizations that are making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Reporters may contact
Carolyn Batt, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.983.1369
carolyn.batt@bofa.com
Important disclosures
To order visit nycwff.org/bankofamerica. Eligible Bank of America Cardholders have the opportunity to access exclusive events and experiences, based on availability. Ticket availability is limited. You must use a consumer or small business Bank of America Visa® or Mastercard® credit or debit card to purchase the Bank of America Cardholder event ticket. Bank of America issued private label cards and commercial business cards are excluded. Prices and age requirements may vary by event. Limit of 10 tickets per any one event per transaction. While supplies last. Bank of America does not provide, endorse nor guarantee any third-party product, service, information or recommendation listed above. The third parties listed are not affiliated with Bank of America and are solely responsible for their products and service. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation