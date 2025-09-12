Bank of America Announces Redemption of Euro2,000,000,000 of Floating Rate Senior Notes, Due September 22, 2026

Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on September 22, 2025 all €2,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due September 22, 2026 (ISIN: XS2387929834; Common Code: 238792983) (the "Notes").

The Notes were issued under the Bank of America Corporation U.S. $65,000,000,000 Euro Medium-Term Note Program. The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the Optional Redemption Amount of €1,000 per €1,000 Calculation Amount (as specified in the applicable Final Terms dated September 20, 2021 ), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of September 22, 2025 . Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made in accordance with the applicable procedures of Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking, S.A.

Citibank, N.A., London Branch is the Principal Agent for the Notes and Citibank Europe plc is the Registrar for the Notes.

Bank of America Corporation will request the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the FCA and the London Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") to cancel the admission to trading on the regulated market of the Exchange as soon as practicable after the redemption date.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts .

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions difficult to predict or beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider the uncertainties and risks discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in any of our subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire , Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum , Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld , Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-announces-redemption-of-2-000-000-000-of-floating-rate-senior-notes-due-september-22--2026--302554455.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of America CorpBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining projects (“Ta Khoa Project”) in Northern Vietnam to highlight the key role the Ta Khoa project plays in the global transition to net zero.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
man sitting on building looking at screen that says "fintech"

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2023)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and McKinsey & Company are projecting continued growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 20, 2023, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
person holding cell phone with graphics showing dollar signs in front of the screen

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and Allied Market Research are projecting continued growth in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 12, 2022, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Trading Halt

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Hit Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Gold Investing

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

×