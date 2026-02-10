Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs Lead Financing for Truelink Capital's Acquisition of SouthernCarlson from Kyocera Corporation

Bain Capital today announced that its Private Credit Group, alongside Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, acted as co-Administrative Agents and Joint Lead Arrangers on a senior secured credit facility to support Truelink Capital's acquisition of SouthernCarlson from Kyocera Corporation, a global Japanese conglomerate. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, SouthernCarlson is a leading U.S. distributor and service provider of construction and industrial fasteners, tools, and consumable supplies. The company operates a nationwide platform with more than 100 service branches and distribution locations, enabling rapid, high-frequency delivery and service for over 50,000 customers across the United States. SouthernCarlson's business is anchored in consumable products, including fasteners, hardware, construction supplies, and packaging, supported by value-added services such as jobsite delivery, tool repair, and vendor-managed inventory programs.

"Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs Alternatives bring deep experience across distribution, industrial, and business services, along with a highly collaborative and solutions-oriented approach," said Todd Golditch, Co-Managing Partner of Truelink Capital. "Their ability to deliver flexible, reliable capital and to work closely with our team made them strong partners for this transaction, and we look forward to working together to support SouthernCarlson's continued growth and operational improvement."

"SouthernCarlson is a well-established distribution platform with a long operating history, strong customer relationships, and a differentiated service model that supports recurring demand across multiple end markets," said June Huang, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Credit. "We are pleased to partner with Truelink and support SouthernCarlson as they look to accelerate growth both organically and through M&A, while continuing to deliver high-quality and reliable products to its customers nationwide."

"We are thrilled to support the Truelink team on this important investment. We are excited by the combination of Truelink's robust suite of operational and financial capabilities being brought together with SouthernCarlson, a leading asset in the industrial distribution space, with a durable business model," said Danny Mapes, a Managing Director in Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

About Bain Capital Credit, LP

Bain Capital Credit ( www.baincapitalcredit.com ) is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $61 billion in assets under management, investing across the credit spectrum with a team of more than 100 investment professionals. Bain Capital's Private Credit Group focuses on providing complete financing solutions to middle market companies across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With more than 25 years of private credit experience, the group partners closely with private equity sponsors and management teams to support leveraged buyouts, refinancings, and growth initiatives, leveraging Bain Capital's global platform and deep sector expertise to underwrite complex situations and support long-term value creation.

About Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $600 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Established in 1996, Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives is one of the world's largest private credit investors with over $140 billion in assets across direct lending, mezzanine debt, hybrid capital and asset-based lending strategies. The team's deep industry and product knowledge, extensive relationships and global footprint position the firm to deliver scaled outcomes with speed and certainty, supporting companies from the lower middle market to large cap in size.

Media Contact:
NAPress@baincapital.com

