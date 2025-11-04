BacTech Strengthens Balance Sheet Through Convertible Debenture Restructuring, Reducing Outstanding Debt

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Canada TheNewswire - November 4, 2025 BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF OTCQB: BCCEF FSE: 0BT1 ) today announced that it has taken another significant step toward strengthening its balance sheet through the restructuring of an existing convertible debenture. This initiative supports the Company's broader objective of positioning itself for the capital raise required to launch its Ecuador bioleach facility and advance its Zero-Tailings initiatives .
In March 2025 , BacTech reached an agreement to potentially eliminate approximately US$1.8 million in convertible debt through a two-tiered conversion structure. Following productive discussions between BacTech and the debenture holder, both parties have agreed to a simplified arrangement that achieves the same objectives while reducing dilution and forgiving a substantial portion of the debt.
Revised Terms of the Agreement
The debenture holder will convert US$950,000 of principal into 19,000,000 common shares of BacTech.
The debenture holder will receive 19,000,000 three-year common share purchase warrants , exercisable at US$0.15 per share
The remaining US$850,000 of debt will be forgiven in exchange for a 1% royalty on the Company's projects.
"This restructuring reflects the continued confidence of a long-standing investor in BacTech's technology and near-term growth prospects," said Ross Orr, President & CEO of BacTech Environmental Corporation. "By eliminating debt and simplifying our capital structure, we are reinforcing the Company's financial foundation and advancing the Ecuador bioleach facility as efficiently as possible."
BacTech believes this transaction highlights ongoing stakeholder support for its environmentally responsible bioleaching technology and its mission to deliver profitable, sustainable solutions for processing high-arsenic and complex mineral concentrates .
About BacTech Environmental Corporation
BacTech Environmental Corporation is a publicly traded, environmental technology company focused on commercializing proprietary bio-oxidation ("bioleaching") processes for the safe, sustainable treatment of toxic, arsenic-bearing concentrates and mine tailings. The Company's flagship Tenguel–Ponce Enriquez bioleach plant in Ecuador is designed to process high-arsenic gold concentrates while generating strong economic returns and measurable social and environmental benefits. BacTech is also advancing its Zero-Tailings initiative in Sudbury, Canada , aimed at recovering critical minerals and creating valuable by-products from pyrrhotite tailings.
This press release contains statements concerning future events and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and economic trends. The company undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.
