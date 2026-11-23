(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ONTARIO November 23, 2026 TheNewswire - BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF, OTCQB: BCCEF, FSE: 0BT1) announces that President and CEO Ross Orr will attend the Ontario Critical Minerals Conference, taking place November 24–25, 2026, at the Marriott Downtown in Toronto.
BacTech will be exhibiting at Booth #10, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company's proprietary bioleaching technology and its potential applications in recovering valuable metals from mine waste and complex mineral deposits.
A particular focus will be BacTech's Zero Tailings initiative, being advanced in collaboration with MIRARCO (Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation and Applied Research Corporation) at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario. The research is focused on recovering critical minerals, including nickel, cobalt and copper, from sulphide mine tailings while converting residual materials into potentially marketable products such as magnetite and ammonium sulphate fertilizer.
The initiative is particularly relevant to Ontario, where substantial volumes of historic mine tailings represent both an environmental challenge and a potential source of critical minerals.
"Ontario has a significant opportunity to recover additional critical minerals from materials that have historically been considered waste," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech. "Our collaboration with MIRARCO in Sudbury is focused on developing a process that can recover valuable metals while substantially reducing the environmental liabilities associated with mine tailings. We look forward to discussing this work with industry participants and government representatives at the conference."
BacTech is currently discussing initiatives with interested partners internationally and invites conference attendees to visit Booth #10 to meet with Ross Orr and discuss the Company's technology and ongoing development initiatives.
About BacTech Environmental Corporation
BacTech Environmental Corporation is a Canadian environmental technology company specializing in the use of bioleaching to process difficult-to-treat sulphide materials. The Company's technology uses naturally occurring bacteria to recover valuable metals while addressing environmental challenges associated with arsenic and other potentially harmful elements.
BacTech is advancing its own bioleaching projects in Ecuador and Kazakhstan, and is collaborating with MIRARCO, developing its Zero Tailings technology to recover critical minerals and produce potentially saleable by-products from mine waste.
For further information:
BacTech Environmental Corporation
Ross Orr, President & CEO
Ph: 416-813-0303 x222
Email: borr@bactechgreen.com
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