BacTech Environmental's Dr. Paul Miller to Present at MMH 2026 in Seville, Spain

BacTech Environmental's Dr. Paul Miller to Present at MMH 2026 in Seville, Spain

(TheNewswire)

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Company to also participate in the Canada–Andalucia Forum on Critical Minerals, hosted by the Embassy of Canada to Spain and the Government of Andalucia

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 13, 2026 BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF, OTCQB: BCCEF, FSE: 0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Miller, Vice President of Technology & Engineering, will deliver two presentations at the Mining and Minerals Hall (MMH 2026), held October 20–22 at FIBES, the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de Sevilla, in Seville, Spain.

Dr. Miller's first presentation takes place on Tuesday, October 20 at 5:00 p.m. in the Innovation Hub. His second presentation follows on Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the Comercial Room. Both sessions will cover BacTech's commercial bioleaching technology and its patent-pending Zero-Tailings™ process for recovering critical and precious metals from mine waste.

Ahead of the conference, on Monday, October 19, BacTech will take part in the Canada–Spain Forum on Critical Minerals: Connecting International Mining Ecosystems, a one-day event hosted by the Embassy of Canada to Spain together with the regional government of Andalucia.

Schedule of BacTech Activities in Spain

Date

Time

Event

Location

Monday, October 19

1 Day

Canada–Andalucia Forum on Critical Minerals: Connecting International Mining Ecosystems

Invite Only

Tuesday, October 20

5:00 p.m.

Presentation 1 – Dr. Paul Miller

Innovation Hub, MMH 2026, FIBES, Seville

Wednesday, October 21

9:30 a.m.

Presentation 2 – Dr. Paul Miller

Comercial Room, MMH 2026, FIBES, Seville

"Spain is one of Europe's most important mining jurisdictions, and its legacy tailings represent both an environmental challenge and an untapped resource," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech. "Being invited to participate alongside the Canadian Embassy and the Spanish government, and having Paul present twice at MMH, gives us an excellent platform to introduce our bioleaching and Zero-Tailings™ technologies to operators, policymakers and potential partners across the Iberian Peninsula."

Delegates attending MMH 2026 are invited to attend Dr. Miller's sessions and to connect with the BacTech team at our booth.

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech Environmental Corporation is a leader in commercial bioleaching, using naturally occurring bacteria to recover valuable metals while stabilizing harmful elements such as arsenic. The Company's patent-pending Zero-Tailings™ technology is designed to recover critical and precious metals from historic and active mine tailings and convert former waste into stable, environmentally benign products. BacTech trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF), the OTCQB (OTCQB: BCCEF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 0BT1).

This technology development would not be possible without the research funds secured through MIRARCO from Natural Resources Canada, Critical Minerals Research Development and Demonstration, the Strategic Innovation Fund through the Mining Innovation Commercialization Program, Ontario Centre of Innovation, Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines), the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Industrial Research Chair Program, institutional support through Laurentian University and Cambrian College, and industrial support from Vale Base Metals. 

 

For further information, contact:

Ross Orr, President and CEO

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Tel: 416-813-0303

Email: borr@bactechgreen.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's participation in upcoming events and the potential application of its technologies. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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