BacTech Environmental Launches Peru Initiative for Tailings Reprocessing

(TheNewswire)
September 3, 2026 TheNewswire - BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE:BAC,OTC:BCCEF and OTCQB:BCCEF) today announced the launch of its Peru initiative for the reprocessing of historic mine tailings using bioleaching.
The Company has established a wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, BacTech Verde Peru S.A.C., through which it intends to review the government's inventory of historic mine tailings and to identify potential reprocessing opportunities. Many of these tailings were inherited by the state through the bankruptcy of the entities that produced them, and a number carry elevated arsenic content, which can make them amenable to bioleaching. The metals of interest are gold, silver and copper. To date, the Company has not entered into any agreement, or other formal arrangement with the government or any other party in respect of any specific tailings project, and has not secured access to any specific project or commercial opportunity. There can be no assurance that any such arrangement will be entered into, or that any specific project or opportunity will be secured.
BACOX® is BacTech's proprietary bioleaching process and has been used at four commercial plants built under license by BacTech. Where tailings have already passed through crushing and grinding, they may be re-floated to produce a sulphide concentrate that can then be bioleached to recover gold and silver as a doré. The technical or economic viablility for any particular tailings in Peru has not been determined and would depend on the results of test work and studies that have not yet been undertaken.
BacTech is also developing its patent-pending Zero Tailings™ technology. If it is successfully developed and commercialized, the Company believes Zero Tailings could, in addition to recovering precious and base metals, produce marketable by-products such as magnetite, an ammonium sulphate fertilizer and silica (sand). Zero Tailings has not been commercially proven, and there is no assurance that it can be successfully developed, commercialized or applied to any tailings in Peru. The Company announced a separate, staged tailings program in Kazakhstan on September 1, 2026.
Presently, most of the arsenopyrite concentrates produced in Peru are sent to China for processing. One of the Company's longer-term objectives is to help establish a domestic processing option for high-arsenic material, which could retain that value within the country.
The initial stage of the initiative involves a review of the government's inventory of tailings in need of remediation. If one or more suitable targets are identified, BacTech would seek to engage the relevant authorities regarding a possible commercial arrangement that could include a royalty payable to the government or the local community on any metals or products produced. There can be no assurance that any target will be identified or that any agreement will be reached.
BacTech has engaged Neil Tito Acosta Mariños as the Company's country manager. Mr. Acosta is based in Trujillo in northern Peru and brings an extensive background in the field.
The Peru initiative is at an early and exploratory stage and is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. These include the risk that suitable tailings projects may not be identified or accessed; that the necessary governmental, regulatory and community approvals may not be obtained; that commercial arrangements may not be successfully negotiated on acceptable terms, or at all; that test work may not demonstrate acceptable technical or economic results; and that any project ultimately pursued may not prove economically viable. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the potential of the initiative.
About BacTech Environmental Corporation
BacTech Environmental Corporation is a leader in commercial bioleaching, utilizing naturally occurring bacteria to recover valuable metals while stabilizing harmful elements such as arsenic. The Company is advancing a fully permitted 50-tonne-per-day bioleach facility in Tenguel–Ponce Enríquez, Ecuador, and is developing its proprietary Zero Tailings™ critical minerals recovery technology in Sudbury, Canada.
BacTech trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF), the OTCQB (OTCQB: BCCEF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 0BT1).
For further information, please contact:
Ross Orr, President & CEO
BacTech Environmental Corporation
Email: borr@bactechgreen.com
Phone: 416-346-5529
Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech, is responsible for the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the establishment and objectives of the Company's Peru initiative and its wholly owned subsidiary, BacTech Verde Peru S.A.C.; access to and review of the government's inventory of historic mine tailings; the amenability of such tailings to bioleaching; the potential recovery of gold, silver, copper and other products; the application of the Company's BACOX® and patent-pending Zero Tailings™ technologies; the potential production of magnetite, an ammonium sulphate fertilizer and silica; the creation of a domestic processing option for high-arsenic material; and the possibility of entering into commercial or royalty arrangements with the government or local communities.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, that suitable tailings targets may not be identified or accessed; that test work may not demonstrate acceptable technical or economic results; that the BACOX® and Zero Tailings™ technologies may not perform as anticipated on this material; that required agreements, permits, financing or government approvals may not be obtained on acceptable terms or at all; and general economic, political and market conditions in Peru and internationally.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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