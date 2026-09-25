NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 25th
- Babylist's new showroom is designed for the entire early parenting journey.
- Features include dedicated stroller test tracks, a Volvo for hands-on car seat installation practice, and a 600-square-foot model apartment where parents can see how baby gear fits and functions in a real-world living space.
- Chief Marketing + Experience Officer Jill Cress will join NYSE Live to discuss why Babylist specifically chose New York City for the showroom's destination.
- Energy tech firm Hyliion dual lists on NYSE Texas.
- The Texas-based company says that the move connects it to the capital markets fueling Texas' energy and technology growth.
- Founder + CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of dual-listing and the role its home state of Texas plays in Hyliion's momentum.
- Investors monitor elevated Treasury yields and rate decision data.
- The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2004 this week.
- New data shows that roughly 70% of traders anticipate the Fed to raise interest rates next month
Opening Bell
Operation Lifesaver, Inc. recognizes the 10th annual See Tracks? Think Train® Week
Closing Bell
XPRIZE celebrates the XPRIZE Wildfire Awardees
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babylist-opens-20-000-square-foot-showroom-in-new-york-city-nyse-content-update-302890263.html
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/25/c7490.html