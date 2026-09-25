Babylist Opens 20,000 Square Foot Showroom in New York City: NYSE Content Update

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Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 25th

  • Babylist's new showroom is designed for the entire early parenting journey.
    • Features include dedicated stroller test tracks, a Volvo for hands-on car seat installation practice, and a 600-square-foot model apartment where parents can see how baby gear fits and functions in a real-world living space.
    • Chief Marketing + Experience Officer Jill Cress will join NYSE Live to discuss why Babylist specifically chose New York City for the showroom's destination.
  • Energy tech firm Hyliion dual lists on NYSE Texas.
    • The Texas-based company says that the move connects it to the capital markets fueling Texas' energy and technology growth.
    • Founder + CEO Thomas Healy will join NYSE Live to discuss the strategy of dual-listing and the role its home state of Texas plays in Hyliion's momentum.
  • Investors monitor elevated Treasury yields and rate decision data.
    • The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its highest level since 2004 this week.
    • New data shows that roughly 70% of traders anticipate the Fed to raise interest rates next month

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Peru President Keiko Fujimori at the NYSE September 24

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/25/c7490.html

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