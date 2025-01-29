Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

B2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link . Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (844) 763-8274
  • All other callers: +1 (647) 484-8814

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 8765183. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 8765183.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com . 


Contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

Altair Minerals

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the December 2024 quarter.

Metal Bank

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 (‘Quarter’).

Adavale Resources

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold all time high often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 5.0m grading 9.69 g/t gold
  • 4.3m grading 9.87 g/t gold
  • 15.0m grading 2.54 g/t gold
  • 11.65m grading 1.86 g/t gold
  • 11.6m grading 1.72 g/t gold
  • 21.6m grading 0.77 g/t gold
  • Continued success from assay results from shallow drilling in areas considered to be waste within the Creston Pit Expansion
  • Higher Grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of a Feasibility Study and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

Prodigy Gold

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) has announced the Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024.

Latest Press Releases

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

×