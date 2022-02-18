B2Gold Corp. will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00am PDT 1:00pm EDT . You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 383-7413 +1 764-8659 or +1 664-6392 prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the ...

BTO:CA,BTG