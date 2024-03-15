Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

B2Gold Files Form 40-F and Supporting Documentation

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") has today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023. This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, free of charge, upon request. For further information, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/ .

In addition, B2Gold announces the filing of an updated Technical Report (the "Technical Report") for the Fekola Complex located in Mali. The Technical Report, entitled "Fekola Complex, Mali, NI 43-101 Technical Report" was prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of December 31, 2023. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/EDGAR .

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer 


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry De Geer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

R3D Resources

R3D Secures Additional Funding

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to note that it has received a commitment from an Investor to participate in a $480,000 Convertible Note in R3D and provides an update on the Rights Issue currently being conducted by the Company.

Magnetic Resources

Successful A$12M Placement to Advance Lady Julie Gold Project

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its A$12 million (before costs) single tranche placement to sophisticated, professional and institutional investors (Placement or Offer).

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share, an increase from the fourth quarterly cash dividend payment for 2023 of US$0.15 per common share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid 2023 Annual Results and Transition to Progressive Dividend Policy

Designated News Release
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

"With a record eight acquisitions totalling just over $1 billion in commitments, we bolstered our growth strategy in 2023, enhancing our production profile and supporting our long-term, growth forecast of approximately 40% over the next five years," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Our diversified portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets continued to deliver solid operating results, and we are pleased to have met our annual production guidance, achieving approximately 620,000 gold equivalent ounces. Furthermore, we have now recouped over 100% of the value of our initial upfront investments since inception, an accomplishment which is particularly noteworthy given the significant reserve and resource base underpinning our portfolio, supporting decades of forecasted remaining mine life. To reinforce our confidence in the sustainability and growth potential of Wheaton, we are pleased to announce a transition to a new progressive dividend policy, marked by an increase in our 2024 annual dividend. As we embark on what we anticipate being a phase of substantial and meaningful growth, our dedication to deploying capital in a manner that generates value for not only our shareholders, but also our partners and communities, remains unwavering."

Impact Minerals

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has applied for three new exploration licences covering 720 km2 north of and contiguous with the company’s 100%-owned Arkun project, located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of south-west Western Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

Keep reading...Show less
brian leni, mine site

Brian Leni: Gold Stocks Now the "Most Glaring" Bull Market Opportunity

Brian Leni, founder of Junior Stock Review, shared his thoughts on sentiment in the resource sector, saying it's probably the worst he's ever seen. In his view, that's an indication that a turnaround is on the way.

"I think we've got to be near a bottom," he told the Investing News Network (INN) on the sidelines of this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

In the near term, Leni believes gold stocks present the "most glaring opportunity" for a bull market.

Keep reading...Show less

×