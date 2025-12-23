Azincourt Energy Announces Closing of Private Placement Under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Azincourt Energy Announces Closing of Private Placement Under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

azincourt energy corp. (TSXV: AAZ,OTC:AZURF) (OTCQB: AZURF) ("azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated December 2, 2025 and December 15, 2025, that the Company has completed its non-brokered private placement, under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), for gross proceeds of $1,031,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 20,620,000 units (each, a "Unit"), with each Unit consisting of one post-Consolidation (as defined below) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.07 at any time on or before December 23, 2028. The Company plans to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes and for exploration activities at the Company's Harrier Project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid or will pay an aggregate of $53,500 in finder's fees and has issued an aggregate of 1,070,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible arm's length parties pursuant to Exchange policies. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire a Share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months.

The securities issued under the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in Canada, subject to any hold periods required by the Exchange. The Units were offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), and are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Effective December 23, 2025, the Company implemented the previously announced share consolidation on the basis of six pre-consolidation common shares for each one post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). All references in this news release to common shares in the capital of the Company are on a post-Consolidation basis.

About azincourt energy corp.

azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active Harrier Project located in the Central Mining Belt of Labrador and its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF azincourt energy corp.,

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 778-726-3356
info@azincourtenergy.com

azincourt energy corp.
1012 - 1030 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3
www.azincourtenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "target," "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278970

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Azincourt EnergyAAZ:CCTSXV:AAZEnergy Investing
AAZ:CC
New Age Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
New Age Metals

New Age Metals

Developing PMG and Lithium Properties in Canada

Developing PMG and Lithium Properties in Canada Keep Reading...
Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Two white puzzle pieces on orange background with "M&A" text.

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) has agreed to merge with fusion power developer TAE Technologies in an all-stock transaction valued at more than US$6 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, announced on Thursday (December 18), shareholders of Trump Media and TAE will each own... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Engdahl as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Engdahl is a professional geologist and the current President... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 12, 2025, it has increased its... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Launches Drilling Program at Ivana Gateway Target, Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a 1,200-metre diamond drilling program at the Ivana Gateway target (formerly Ivana Gap), located 4700 metres northwest of the Ivana deposit,... Keep Reading...
Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Denison Announces Closing of Transaction with Skyharbour and Formation of Four Prospective Exploration Joint Ventures Proximal to Wheeler River

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the "Transaction") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF), (Frankfurt:SC1P) and the formation of four... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
New Age Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Related News

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Approaches US$4,500; Silver, Platinum Also at All-time Highs

Precious Metals Investing

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Precious Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition