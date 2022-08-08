Gold Investing News

TSXV: AZM
OTCQX: AZMTF

Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the execution of two definitive agreements in respect of the Eleonore South and Wabamisk joint ventures in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay ("James Bay") region of Quebec :

  • Eleonore South Joint Venture - Sale by Azimut of its 23.77% participating interest in the Eleonore South Joint Venture (the " ELSJV ") to affiliates of (i) Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) and (ii) Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY; NYSE: FURY); and
  • Wabamisk Joint Venture - Transfer by an affiliate of Newmont to Azimut of a 51% participating interest in the Wabamisk Joint Venture (the " Wabamisk JV "), resulting in Azimut regaining 100% of the Wabamisk Property.

The ELSJV is considered a non-core asset for the Company after it announced a gold discovery on the 100%-owned Elmer Property in January 2020 . Azimut is actively delineating the Patwon Gold Zone on the Elmer Property and advancing a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ( see Azimut's press release of July 28, 2022 ).

The Wabamisk JV is a gold property strategically located in the James Bay region. Regaining 100% interest in this property will enable Azimut to reassess its excellent exploration potential and business options.

Principal Terms and Conditions of the Transactions
Eleonore South Joint Venture

Pursuant to an agreement dated August 8, 2022 between Azimut, two affiliates of Newmont Corporation (together with Newmont Corporation, " Newmont "), and an affiliate of Fury Gold Mines Limited (together with Fury Gold Mines Ltd, " Fury "), Azimut has agreed, subject to certain conditions, to sell to Newmont and Fury, on a pro rata basis, its 23.77% participating interest in the ELSJV (the " ELSJV Transaction ").

In connection with the ELSJV Transaction, Azimut will receive from Newmont an aggregate of 2.9 million common shares of Azimut, which are beneficially controlled by Newmont and represent approximately 3.5% of the 82,193,844 common shares of Azimut presently issued and outstanding. Immediately upon closing of the ELSJV Transaction, such 2.9 million common shares will be returned to Azimut's treasury for cancellation, thus resulting in the reduction of Azimut's common shares issued and outstanding to 79,293,844.

The return to treasury and cancellation of the 2.9 million shares will result in an increase of approximately 3.7% of shareholders' respective interests in Azimut's share capita l and, indirectly, in Azimut's assets, including its 100%-owned flagship Elmer Property.

Upon closing of the ELSJV Transaction, the participating interests in the ELJV will be held by Fury (50.022%) and Newmont (49.978%), with Fury acting as operator.

Completion of the ELSJV Transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Wabamisk Joint Venture

Pursuant to an agreement dated August 8, 2022 , Newmont has exercised its right to voluntarily withdraw from the Wabamisk JV in consideration for the payment by Azimut of a nominal amount of $1 and Newmont will cease to be a participant in the Wabamisk JV (the " Wabamisk Transaction "). Upon closing of the Wabamisk Transaction, Azimut will own a 100% interest in the 333 mining claims comprising the Wabamisk Property. The Wabamisk Transaction is scheduled to close by about September 6, 2022 .

About the Eleonore South Property

The Eleonore South Property (282 claims, 147.6 km 2 ) is located in a highly prospective part of the Eleonore Gold Camp, about 10 kilometres south of Newmont's Eleonore gold mine. The Property is also adjacent to the Cheechoo gold deposit, located on Sirios Resources Inc's Cheechoo Property, which lies to the northeast of the ELSJV.

About the Wabamisk Property

The Wabamisk Property (333 claims, 176.2 km 2 ) is a gold project located about 70 kilometres south of Newmont's Eleonore gold mine and has a comparable geological context and geochemical footprint.

Azimut initially acquired the claims by map designation in 2005 following its James Bay -scale predictive modelling for gold. Wabamisk was optioned to Placer Dome in 2005 before it was transferred to Goldcorp Inc. which was then acquired by Newmont. A substantial amount of quality exploration work totalling $5.7 million in expenditures has been conducted by the partner. Significant prospect discoveries include the GH Prospect ( 2.27 g/t Au over 4.3 m within an envelope grading 0.7 g/t Au and 0.39% Sb over 19.0 m ), which remains totally open ( see press release of September 14, 2010 ). Several other extensive target zones have been identified and can rapidly reach the drilling stage.

Qualified Person

This release has been prepared by Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, P. Geo., as Azimut's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. Azimut is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine TM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Azimut's current expectations regarding future events. To the extent that any statements in this press release contain information that is not historical, the statements are essentially forward-looking and are often identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan" and "believe". The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, particularly volatility and sensitivity to market metal prices, impact of change in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, imprecision in reserve estimates, environmental risks including increased regulatory burdens, unexpected geological conditions, adverse mining conditions, changes in government regulations and policies, including laws and policies, and failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, as well as other development and operating risks. Although Azimut believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document. Azimut disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required to do so by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c2622.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
silver and gold coins

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Wallbridge Mining Rises on Fenelon Assay Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 19,501.18 early last Friday (August 5) morning. It ultimately closed the week higher at 19.619.88.

Looking over to commodities prices, gold rose as recession fears pushed investors toward safe-haven assets. The yellow metal was hovering around the US$1,775 per ounce mark, while its sister metal silver was trading at US$19.80 per ounce on the week's last day of trading.

That said, all eyes were on platinum and palladium last week as analysts and traders lowered their price forecasts for the year on sluggish demand from the auto sector, a Reuters poll shows.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact to Sell a 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, New South Wales

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has agreed terms for the sale of a 75% interest in its 100% owned Commonwealth Project in the Lachlan copper-gold province of New South Wales (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
us money with stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Bounces Back, Experts Talk Recession Question

Weekly August 5youtu.be

After dipping briefly below the US$1,700 per ounce mark in mid-July, gold is bouncing back.

The yellow metal has made a big move since last week's US Federal Reserve meeting, nearly making it to US$1,800. It was back down around US$1,775 at the time of this writing on Friday (August 5) afternoon.

The Fed hiked interest rates last week by 75 basis points, as was widely expected by market participants. Major indexes have been on the rise, which Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com told me is unsurprising.

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding gold bar

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Glad to See Gold on Sale, "Solidly Bullish" on Uranium

Rick Rule Symposium 2022youtu.be

Gold has seen ups and downs this summer, but is solidly below its Q1 peak of over US$2,000 per ounce.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium in Florida, Rick Rule, the host of the event and proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he sees the lack of interest in the yellow metal as positive.

"The fact that people are disinterested in gold, and disinterested in resources, I think is a wonderful thing because they're on sale," he explained, reminding listeners that he favors a contrarian approach to the markets.

Keep reading...Show less
front entrance to the Boca Raton resort

Rule Symposium 2022: Fed Can’t Fight Inflation and Recession at Same Time

The last week of July saw market experts, investors and company executives descend on Boca Raton, Florida, for the Rule Symposium, hosted by veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule.

The four day event, which ran from July 26 to 29, featured numerous panels, presentations and discussions about the current commodities cycle and what is driving the equity markets.

There was also rigorous discourse regarding the mode, drivers and factors causing inflation, as well as how central banks like the US Federal Reserve are responding with interest rate increases.

Keep reading...Show less
jim cramer

Is Gold a Buy? Jim Cramer Says Timing Looks "Perfect"

As volatility reigns supreme across equity markets, many analysts are saying that gold’s fall below US$1,800 per ounce means it’s a good time to buy before the price goes up.

Gold's dip under that threshold began at the beginning of July, and is the first time the yellow metal has slipped below and held at that level since late 2021. The decline comes after gold breached US$2,000 in early March.

Many market participants remain resolute that it’s only a matter of time before gold regains its lost momentum, and that sentiment was echoed on Wednesday (August 3) by well-known TV personality Jim Cramer during the "Off the Charts" segment of his “Mad Money” investing show on CNBC.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×