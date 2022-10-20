GamingInvesting News

AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Roman Czubak as its Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

(PRNewsfoto/AXES.ai)

Roman has a deep, rich background in gaming systems and the gaming industry as a whole. His over twenty years with Novomatic including Manager of the Octavian Division as well as his time as Chairman of the International Gaming Standards Association are but a few of his extraordinary accomplishments in his illustrious career. His education, expertise and experience are globally recognized in the gaming industry, and he is considered as an Industry Veteran.

"AXES is growing fast and requires a structured and process based approach to software, cloud and IoT development," stated Earle G. Hall , President & CEO at AXES.ai. "Roman is a seasoned leader with an incredible understanding of what systems should be. His expertise will structure and focus our rapidly growing team to maintain high productivity whilst we acquire more products. It is so exciting to have Roman join AXES at such a pivotal time and the whole team is thrilled to welcome him."

"As Chief Innovation Officer, it is very exciting to have Roman join us and the timing could not be better," stated Nicolas Tremblay , CIO at AXES.ai. "The rapid growth of our fintech, media, business intelligence and other product lines requires us to structure our development cycle and separate innovation from production. It will be a true pleasure to work with Roman and benefit from his experience and expertise."

"AXES has redefined the gaming experience from the ground up," stated Roman Czubak . "The cloud-based, low local footprint is this most secure and lowest cost solution in the land-based market. The app store centric philosophy at AXES is quite refreshing as operators only pay for what they need and use instead of spending outrageous amounts of money on a monolithic system. I am very excited to join this forward-thinking, visionary team that has a mission to fundamentally transform our industry."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY.  For more information, contact info@AXES.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axes-appoints-roman-czubak-as-global-cto-301655441.html

SOURCE AXES.ai

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Bento Biology & Play2Learn Partner To Gamify Health Education For Children & Families In A Fun New Way In The MetaHug Roblox World

Bento Biology and Play2Learn partnership will educate young people and families, allowing them to build and own avatars that represent their biology by leveraging the MetaHug Roblox virtual learning experience.

Bento Biology, in partnership with Play2Learn, launches an exciting and immersive health-based experience on Roblox, the most popular metaverse platform with 58 million daily active users. The partnership will see games created around precision medicine, healthy biohacking, and tokenization of personal data for people to share, learn and earn from their biological data.

Bento DISCO (Decentralized Interactions for Shared-value Community 'Omics), Bento Biology's governance protocol, allows individuals to participate in the biotech economy as data owners, not data donors. Their DISCO DAO strives to build a diverse community-owned biorepository to accelerate precision medicine and enable shared-value economic principles. Role-playing and survival games on Roblox will help kids believe certain life-altering results are possible and help people understand their genome, microbiome, and phenome as a new asset class.

According to Joshua Johnson , the co-founder of Play2Learn, "we are a brand scaling a new industry called Gamified Education to help gamify core concepts and knowledge into games.  By partnering with Bento Biology, we are sure that interest, trust, and participation in biorepositories and biomedical research will surge in young people and families; this is akin to the Monopoly game bringing awareness to real estate."

The virtual experience and games around the biotech economy that empowers people to build, own, hack and even license their data will play out on Roblox – a metaverse platform with 4 billion hours of engagement in September. The hallmark of using Roblox is leveraging active daily users to bring awareness about the importance of permissionless biology, self-sovereignty, and data ownership to achieve health equity in the era of precision medicine and the biotech century.

"Your biology, converted to data, is a valuable digital asset that accelerates the discovery of cures and the development of modern medicines. With Bento's DISCO Protocol, we are enabling everyone to be a shareholder in the biotech economy by building the world's first community-owned biorepository – one that allows individuals to own their biological digital twins as non- fungible tokens truly. Gamifying this new frontier is a step to make gamers, and Roblox users understand this rewarding concept," according to Dr. Kelly McVearry , co-founder and CEO of Bento Biology.

Bento Biology and Play2Learn will announce further details by November as they intend to explore new approaches and opportunities to engage Roblox users. The next game is a thankful DISCO competition for Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday.

About Bento Biology

Bento Biology Platforms, Inc. is devoted to tackling the longstanding problem of achieving diversity in clinical trials, human genomics research, and precision medicine. Bento Biology has developed a patient empowerment platform that integrates real-world, web2, and web3 technologies designed to realign incentives and build trust in biomedical research.

With the Bento DISCO (Decentralized Interactions for Shared-value Community 'Omics) Protocol, they are building tools and environments to enable everyone to participate in the biotech economy as data owners, not donors. For more information, please see social media: instagram.com/bentobiology

About Play2Learn

Play2Learn.com is scaling a new industry called Gamified Education to transform web3 education for the masses, revolutionize how young people (age 4-25) learn, and influence marketing departments to prioritize education before sales.

100000 Robux - MetaHug Halloween Costume Contest - 10/15- 10/31!!!
Bento
Halloween Trailer
Play the game on Roblox: Play2Learn.com/roblox

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bento-biology--play2learn-partner-to-gamify-health-education-for-children--families-in-a-fun-new-way-in-the-metahug-roblox-world-301655277.html

SOURCE Bento Biology and Play2Learn

The 132nd Canton Fair Brings Together Entertainment and Recreation Goods to Add Fun to Life

Health and Recreation, one of the important exhibition sections of the 132 nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), attracts many high-quality enterprises to participate enthusiastically, displaying new products and new technologies, looking for new development and new business opportunities, and also providing new inspiration for people's daily leisure and entertainment gameplay.

During this Canton Fair, Guangzhou Zhuoyuan Virtual Reality Technology presented a variety of VR games, including VR Marines, a VR entertainment device, VR Magic UFO, which can be experienced by 5 people at once, and the world's first metaverse VR game called VR Treadmill, setting a new trend in VR fitness by realizing the adaptive intelligent perception of spatial motion gait. Through intelligent sensing and control algorithms, it can accurately perceive the user's real walking in an adaptive and non-disturbing manner, allowing users to obtain the experience of real movement.

More than 60 people make up the original content team, which holds 283 patents and intellectual property certificates. The core technology of the multi-degree-of-freedom, high-dynamic and fast-response dynamic simulation platform won the first prize of Science and Technology Progress of Guangdong Science and Technology Award for the first time in the provincial industry.

"VR games are becoming more popular among families and have become a part of daily leisure and social gatherings for the public, especially the young generation. Consumers are more likely to be impressed by well-made, innovative game content and VR products that offer a strong sense of comfort and experience. The VR game industry also focuses more on technological innovation and continues to launch original content that is of high quality in order to get better feedback from the market." said Mr. Du Jiawei, Foreign Trade Operation Specialist of Zhuoyuan VR Technology.

Another Health and Recreation exhibitor, Swiftech Company Ltd ., one of the earliest companies engaged in the research, development, and production of outdoor inflatable products in China , brings Mini Golf to global buyers at the show. Distinguished from the traditional inflatable water slide and trampoline which are all outdoor products, Mini Golf allows kids to enjoy a fun game in the comfort of their own home.

Exhibitors participating in the Canton Fair have more opportunities to network with friends and businessmen, which allows them to enhance product content, develop new ideas, and make their businesses more competitive.

For more information and opportunities regarding the Health and Recreation products, please register at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-132nd-canton-fair-brings-together-entertainment-and-recreation-goods-to-add-fun-to-life-301654922.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Mantisco partners with Immutable X Partners on Web3 Gaming Initiative

  • New "Hunter's Arena" will be built as Web3.0 Game on with Immutable X

- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea today announced a partnership with Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum to build Web3 game, called "Hunter's Arena : Rebirth.

With Web3 gaming rapidly on the rise, Mantisco has been developing the Web3 version of Hunte r's Arena in-house. Mantisco aims to provide a game ecosystem that not only allows users to enjoy in-ga me experiences powered by true ownership of digital assets including game characters, skins, weapons, and other items, but helps users to experience the fun by revamping the combat systems, improving user experience while maintaining the fast-paced and immersive in-game play. Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that sets sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward."

Mantisco envisions "to give their c ommunity excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills , competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

David Yoon , CEO of Mantisco said, "Aligned with Immutable's expertise of accelerating the mass adoption of web3 games, we are now spurring the development of brand new games, including 'Hunters Arena: Rebirth" and other AAA-rated games built with Unreal 5. We focus on players' motivation, enjoyment, and secured transaction games . Our partnership with Immutable X will be pivotal for us to bring our gaming vision into reality."

Mantisco developed and published AAA-rated game called "Hunter's Arena: Legend" on Steam, PS4, and PS last year. "Hunter's Arena: Legend" was first Korean game released on both PS4 and PS5 and record 12 million downloads worldwide.

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum. Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantisco-partners-with-immutable-x-partners-on-web3-gaming-initiative-301653726.html

SOURCE Mantisco

XFINITY BECOMES OFFICIAL INTERNET AND MOBILE PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

Partnership will Bring an Exclusive College Concert Series to Fans Featuring Offset Along with a New Original Content Series Delivering Game Set-Ups For Underserved Creators And Communities

Download hi-res images HERE .

QYOU Media To Acquire Mobile Gaming Enterprise Maxamtech Digital Ventures

India Based Company Has Operated Games, Gaming Platforms and Interactive Content for Major Partners Including Vodafone, Glance and Others

Q India and Maxamtech to Launch Branded Gaming Portal in 2023 Promoted Across All Q India Channels

Global Cryptocurrency C2X Transfers to XPLA, Official White Paper for XPLA Also Released

XPLA to support an exchange of holders' tokens through its migration website to activate XPLA distribution and trade additionally XPLA releases whitepaper

XPLA, a blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group and other partners, is a universal gaming and entertainment hub for all media content, and has announced the transfer of the C2X token to its mainnet. XPLA coins will be available for trade at both cryptocurrency trading platforms FTX and Gate.io from Oct. 21 . Trade through Huobi Global is expected to be made available next month. XPLA, which features Web3 philosophy, is moving forward as a major mainnet which will encompass future digital content, globally. Additionally, XPLA has officially released its whitepaper.

