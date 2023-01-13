Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Convertible Debenture Financing

Award-Winning Film Producer Launches Web3's First Management Sim, Tiny Colony, on ImmutableX

Led by a team of industry veterans from EA, Capcom, and PlayStation, Tiny Colony is migrating to IMX to improve performance and cement its place as an innovator in web3 gaming

Tiny Colony a web3 construction and management simulation, today announces its launch on ImmutableX — the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.

Immutable logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable)

Initially developed on the Solana blockchain, Tiny Colony is migrating to IMX to leverage the platform's cutting-edge scaling features while retaining Ethereum 's uncompromising security and decentralization. Prior to the move, Tiny Colony was the top-selling collection on digital marketplace Fractal, with over 18,000 assets sold and $3 million US raised.

The Immutable partnership will allow the Tiny Colony team to resume game development and capitalize on specialized technical support and product life cycle consultation.

By adopting ImmutableX technology, Tiny Colony will be able to offer numerous new features and capabilities, including faster and more responsive performance; improved security; enhanced accessibility for new web3 gamers with the inclusion of a built-in crypto wallet; the option to pay for in-game assets with fiat currency, and more.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tiny Colony to the rapidly growing ImmutableX family and provide the team with our full suite of tools and solutions to make the game as accessible, engaging, and performant as possible," noted Andrew Sorokovsky , VP of Global Business Development at Immutable. "The team's goal of building a fun and engaging web3 game that provides a variety of entertainment options and freedom of asset ownership perfectly aligns with Immutable's own mission to power the next generation of games."

Tiny Colony's development team has an extensive background in the Film and TV industry. CEO and Co-founder Arshia Navabi worked on the production team for popular titles on Netflix, Disney, Prime, and Paramount. As a natural storyteller and visionary, Arshia brought together an experienced team of scriptwriters, artists, developers, and animators from lauded AAA studios such as EA, Capcom, and PlayStation to bring Tiny Colony to life.

As one of the first-ever blockchain-based construction simulations, Tiny Colony allows players to build and manage a complex underground humanoid ant colony, following seven different factions, all intertwined through an engaging story and rich lore.

To succeed, players must leverage strategic farming, mining, building cells, hatching larvae, and defending their colony against raiders if they want to survive and thrive. Other game modes in development include Gladiator Wars and Tiny Survivors, where players can use their earned assets across all game modes. Players will also earn NFTs through multiple game modes, which can be used in-game or traded.

Existing Tiny Colony NFT holders can access an MVP version of the game to test the core mechanics and provide feedback to the development team.

"We are delighted to be partnering with ImmutableX as we establish ourselves in the world of web3 gaming. ImmutableX has a strong reputation for creating top-quality games and supporting web3 gaming projects through their native platform. This partnership allows us to benefit from the specialized technical support, product life cycle consultation, and long-term direction provided by the experienced team at ImmutableX as we continue to develop Tiny Colony." said Arshia Navabi , CEO and Co-founder of Tiny Colony.

About Immutable

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX - the leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum , entirely carbon neutral and gas-free.

ImmutableX offers unparalleled support to launch a successful web3 game on Ethereum . SDKs and APIs make adding NFT functionality to a game seamless and easy, the wide ecosystem of products and partners manage all blockchain infrastructure needs, and the ImmutableX Global Order Book generates real liquidity for assets.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Tiny Colony

Tiny Colony is an expansive pixelated construction and management simulation game. Players can immerse themselves in the rich lore while building an advanced humanoid ant colony to earn in-game resources, game assets, and many other items of the Tinyverse. Designed for asset ownership, players can choose from numerous factions and defend their colony from raiders, complete quests, and design an efficient and sustainable colony ecosystem.

You can learn more on Tiny Colony's Website , Twitter , Instagram , and Discord

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-film-producer-launches-web3s-first-management-sim-tiny-colony-on-immutablex-301721264.html

SOURCE ImmutableX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

