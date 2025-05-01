Win Metals

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (“WIN” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has been awarded government EIS co-funding for proposed drilling of its Ganymede gold target located directly to the south-east of the Butchers Creek gold deposit.

Highlights

  • The Company has been awarded a co-funded drilling grant for Round 31 of the Western Australian Government’s EIS program for the Ganymede Gold prospect
  • Government EIS co-funding will facilitate drill testing of an Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly of Ganymede located to the east of the Butchers Creek deposit
  • The application highlighted the similarities between the IP signature of the Ganymede Prospect and that of the Butchers Creek gold deposit
  • Drilling is planned in the 2025 field season with PoW and Heritage Surveys complete
Ganymede is thought to represent a folded repeat and extension to the Butchers Creek gold deposit (Figure 1) and forms part of the wider Butchers Creek Gold Project located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The grant will cover 50% of the direct drilling costs up to a maximum refund of $57,500. An initial two (2) diamond drillholes are planned to test the Ganymede IP geophysical anomaly previously identified but left undrilled by Meteoric Resources in 20221. Notably Ganymede has an IP signature equivalent to the Butchers Creek gold deposit. Drilling is planned to commence this 2025 field season with assay results scheduled approximately 6 weeks thereafter.

WIN Metals Managing Director and CEO, Mr Steve Norregaard, commented:

“We welcome the financial support of the Western Australian government via the 31st round of EIS grant funding.

This target represents a compelling opportunity to enhance the already significant Butchers Creek gold project. Without government support this target may well have remained untested.

Success with this would potentially be a step change for underpinning the economics of the project.

This support will fast track testing and we look forward to seeing what may be at Ganymede.”

Background

The Ganymede gold target is located to the south-east of the Butchers Creek open pit and Mt Bradley gold mines illustrated in Figure 1. Meteoric’s 2022 IP geophysical survey identified Ganymede to have a similar geophysical signature to the known Butchers Creek gold deposit. It is believed the Ganymede target is a potential fold repeat of the Butchers Creek gold deposit that has yet to be drill tested as is illustrated in Figure 2 below.

Figure 1: Ganymede location with reference to Butchers Creek and Mt Bradley gold mines

Figure 2: Schematic geology cross section and associated IP anomaly of the Butchers Creek gold deposit and Ganymede gold target


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Win Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gold bars on Chinese yuan banknote background.

Vince Lanci: Gold Now Priced by China, Comex Losing Ground; Plus Silver Outlook

Vince Lanci of Echobay Partners shares his outlook for gold, silver and the US economy.

Lanci, who is also a professor at the University of Connecticut and publisher of the GoldFix newsletter on Substack, explains China's growing role in pricing gold, as well as current US market dynamics.

Keep reading...Show less
Mini cart with gold bars on wooden surface, dark background.

WGC: Gold Demand Reaches Highest Q1 Level Since 2016

A chaotic global economic environment pushed gold to the forefront during the first quarter of 2025.

The yellow metal set multiple new all-time highs during the period, and the World Gold Council's (WGC) latest report on gold demand shows its average Q1 price came in at US$2,860 per ounce.

This action came as investors sought safe-haven assets on the back of widespread uncertainty.

Speaking to the Investing News Network ahead of the report's release, Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the WGC, said gold's unprecedented rise remains supported by strong fundamentals in the sector.

"We've seen record-setting prices, and we've seen a pace that we've never seen before in terms of reaching those record-setting levels," he commented. "We've topped US$3,500. This is all not a big surprise when you step back and think about what we've been signaling and talking to about risk — risk and uncertainty."

Best Q1 for gold demand since 2016

Digging into Q1 gold demand, the WGC highlights a 1 percent year-on-year increase to 1,206 MT, the highest for a first quarter since 2016. In value terms, the amount was close to the previous quarter's record of US$111 billion.

Total investment demand more than doubled, rising 170 percent year-on-year to come in at 551.9 metric tons (MT). That's up from the 204.4 MT seen in the first quarter of 2024.

Q1 investment demand also nearly matched levels seen during the quarter that Russia invaded Ukraine.

The main driver was an influx of investors into exchange-traded funds (ETF), which recorded inflows of 226.5 MT in Q1, a stunning reversal from the 113 MT of outflows in the year-ago period.

The WGC notes that investment flows started to pick up in January as the US began to discuss tariffs, but solidified later in the quarter as American policy became more erratic and recession fears began to pick up.

Explaining the source of ETF flows, Cavatoni noted that in 2024, China, India and Japan saw record demand — an interesting trend given that they tend to favor physical gold investment. That trend continued in Q1.

Cavatoni also suggested that western investors are beginning to return in a big way.

“North American ETF flows are exceptionally strong, 134 MT during the first quarter, and really just putting the money to work and understanding the risk and the risk offset that you get by adding gold to your portfolio,” he said.

According to an April 6 WGC report on ETFs, Q1 flows in dollar terms reached US$21 billion, marking the second highest number ever recorded, just behind Q2 2020, which saw 433 MT worth US$24 billion.

Central bank buying experienced a slowdown in Q1, but remained within the range established over the past three years. In total, 244 MT were added to reserves, with Poland, China, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic leading.

The continued buying comes as central banks diversify their monetary assets and move away from US treasuries amid a heightening trade war. The WGC expects purchases to continue unless there is a substantial shift in geopolitical tensions.

Regarding physical gold, bar and coin demand grew 3 percent year-on-year to 325.4 MT. Tech sector demand remained flat at 80.5 MT, but Cavatoni explained that this isn’t a negative development.

“What’s exceptional about what we’re seeing is a flat level of consumption," he said. "Always understand that historically gold may have been at the forefront of a technological advance, or development of a certain aspect of technology, but when a technological community could find a substitute for it, it would be substituted out,” he said.

Tariffs may also affect gold usage in the tech sector, which could limit its applications.

Not everything was rosy, as gold jewelry demand experienced a 19 percent year-on-year decline to 434 MT as consumers shied away from luxury goods amid a challenging economic environment.

Gold mine supply reaches Q1 record

Year-on-year, the quarter saw a 1 percent increase in gold supply, which rose to 1,206 MT.

The gains were marked by a 1 percent increase in mine supply, which rose to 855.7 MT during the quarter compared to 853.4 MT in Q1 2024. This increase set a Q1 record, surpassing the 855 MT produced in 2016.

The most notable output rise came from Chile, with a 45 percent increase, largely due to Gold Fields’ (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) Solares Norte mine returning to full production after weather had hindered operations in 2024. Output in Ghana and Canada rose by 11 percent and 4 percent, respectively, as new and expanded operations began to ramp up.

Cavatoni believes the high gold price will support mine supply as producers work to boost output.

“They are moving as fast as they can to get as much supply into the system, and we’re seeing that expected level of increase of about 1 to 2 percent," he told the Investing News Network

"I think that the mining industry is going to continue to produce. It’s going to continue to have the ability to get the benefits that come from a higher gold price, even in a world where we’re still in a world of sticky inflation."

Despite gold's higher price, which typically encourages an increase in gold recycling, the WCG was surprised by a 1 percent decrease from Q1 2024 to 345.3 MT. Cavatoni suggested the market could be somewhat deceptive, and investors should wait to see if the higher prices stimulates greater recycling during the second quarter.

Gold demand outlook for 2025

Looking forward, the WGC expects gold investment demand to build steam amid near-term stagflation and medium-term recession risks, in addition to factors like geopolitical tensions and higher US deficits.

Bar and coin demand is seen staying resilient, while central bank buying is expected to stay within the currently established range. Tech sector demand will remain at "healthy" levels, while jewelry demand will be dampened.

In terms of the gold price, Cavatoni noted that its path up may not be entirely smooth.

“We might see large flows in, some profit taking as we see the market and the price move in conjunction with how western investors are assessing risk assets. So it won’t necessarily be a smooth and steady upward trend always for the rest of the year,” he said, encouraging investors to watch what plays out for clues on sentiment.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Two hands holding pens over paper, graph in background.

Alkane-Mandalay Merger Paves Way for New Aussie Gold and Antimony Producer

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK,OTC Pink:ALKEF) and Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND,OTCQB:MNDJF) have announced a merger of equals to form a new gold and antimony producer.

In a joint release on Monday (April 28), the companies said former Mandalay shareholders and existing Alkane shareholders will respectively own approximately 55 percent and 45 percent of the combined entity.

The new company will focus on Australia-based assets, such as Alkane’s Tomingley gold project in New South Wales and Mandalay’s Costerfield gold-antimony mine, which is located in Victoria.

Also included in Mandalay's portfolio is the Björkdal underground gold mine in Sweden.

“Mandalay’s two high-quality mines match the attributes of Tomingley: a proven history of consistent production, cash generation and exploration upside,” said Alkane Managing Director Nic Earner.

“The combination of assets, leadership, and supportive long-term shareholders enhances our scale and financial strength, and positions us well to continue to pursue additional growth opportunities."

Tomingley is Alkane’s flagship asset, and consists of the Tomingley gold operations, the Tomingley gold extension project, the Peak Hill gold mine and other exploration licences.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold in "Blow-Off Phase" — Next Move, Plus Silver and Miners Outlook

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his gold outlook.

He anticipates a significant correction once the broader stock market enters a downturn, but after that sees gold moving strongly upward once again in an "incredible multi-year rally."

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in a small shopping cart beside a stack of US hundred-dollar bills.

Is Gold a Buy at Over US$3,000?

Gold burst through the US$3,000 per ounce mark in March 2025 and continued to climb, with indications it could move even higher this year.

Investors now find themselves in a world where the yellow metal is frequently posting all-time highs above the eyebrow-raising US$3,000 price point.

But is gold now too expensive to be worth buying, or is a gold price above US$3,000 still a cheap price point given its future potential?

If you're wondering if you should buy gold now, read on to learn what investment strategies experts recommend when the price of gold is above US$3,000.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Lagoon Closes Final Tranche Of Financing - Fully Funded To Commence Production

Blue Lagoon Closes Final Tranche Of Financing - Fully Funded To Commence Production

(TheNewswire)

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

April 29, 2025 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: BLLG; FSE: 7BL; OTCQB: BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the final tranche of its previously announced private placement financing (see news releases dated February 24 and March 31, 2025) by issuing 8,900,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,225,000 (the "Offering"). This brings the total proceeds raised across four tranches to $4,871,750.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×