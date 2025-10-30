Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) announced today that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Peter Latta, VP Technical Services, will be presenting on Monday, November 3rd, and is looking forward to networking with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Equities.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

Avino is a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company intends to maintain long term sustainable and profitable mining operations to reward shareholders and the community alike through our growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of the adjacent La Preciosa which was finalized in Q1 2022. Early in 2024, the Pre-feasibility Study on the Oxide Tailings Project was completed. This study is a key milestone in our growth trajectory. Avino has been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange's 2025 TSX30™. Avino has distinguished itself by reaching the 5th position on the TSX30 2025 ranking. As part of Avino's commitment to adopting sustainable practices, we have been operating a dry-stack tailings facility for more than two years with excellent results. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Matt Taibbi…Rick Rule...Mary Katharine Ham…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…George Gammon…Peter St. Onge…Viva Frei…Robert Kiyosaki…Peter Boockvar…Jim Bianco…Jim Iuorio…Adam Taggart…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Mike Maloney…Alex Green…Dave Collum…Robert Prechter…Robert Helms…Russ Gray…

PLUS Mark Skousen...Lawrence Lepard…Jordan Roy-Byrne…Dan Oliver…Jeff Phillips…Lobo Tiggre…Tavi Costa…Nick Hodge…Chris Powell…Dana Samuelson…Jennifer Shaigec…Rich Checkan…Thom Calandra…Mary Anne & Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Bill Murphy…Gerardo Del Real…Steve Hochberg…Albert Lu…Lindsay Hall...Kerry Stevenson… and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional information, please contact:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.
Jennifer North
Head of Investor Relations
6046823701
ir@avino.com

