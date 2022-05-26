Gaming Investing News

"Blockolot" Unites Mobile Players with Unique Puzzle Matches and Multiplayer Tournaments to Win Real Cash

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its newest mobile game, "Blockolot." A unique hybrid of popular block puzzle and sudoku grid games, the new "Blockolot" title challenges players to strategically solve blended puzzles with a chance to win cash and other real prizes.

"Both Sudoku and block games are timeless puzzle games with a loyal following of enthusiasts from around the world," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We are delighted to introduce 'Blockolot' to the AviaGames community. Blending two all-time favorite puzzle games into a unique offering, 'Blockolot' brings players together of all skill levels to compete head-to-head to win cash and prizes playing their favorite games."

"Blockolot" offers multiplayer tournaments with no ads, for a truly uninterrupted gaming experience. Leveraging the AviaGames unique matchmaking AI, players are matched with other players based on their same skill level to compete in head-to-head matches in different game modes. The higher a player ranks will increase the prize they can win. "Blockolot" tournaments feature various prize pools that players can choose from. Users can securely deposit and withdraw AviaGames games cash winnings with PayPal, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

With a range of new extra features, players can use "Diamonds" to enter "Blockolot" for free. Players can also earn free "Diamonds" every day by logging in and participating in various in-game events.

How to Play
At the start of the game, players drag blocks to place them on the Sudoku-inspired board. Players can fill a row, column, or square to clear blocks from the board. Clearing multiple rows, columns, or squares can earn players combo. Each game, players can collect energy to trigger 'Frenzy Multiplies' and earn extra points.

"Blockolot" Availability
"Blockolot" is currently available for download from the Apple App Store . AviaGames is focused on creating a fair community for mobile gaming, offering skill-based matchmaking, comprehensive gaming controls and anti-cheating measures using real-time analytics and human intervention. The AviaGames Pocket7Games platform employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines region to region. Cash games are not currently available in AZ, AR, CT, DE, LA, MT, SC, SD, TN, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "Blockolot" games.

About AviaGames, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Entitled to Vote on Merger in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with FaZe Clan

- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("BRPM") today announced that its board of directors has set the close of business on May 26, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for BRPM's special meeting of its stockholders to be held to, among other things, vote on the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") among BRPM, FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), a gaming lifestyle and esports company, and BRPM Merger Sub, Inc. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote their shares at the special meeting.

A proxy statement/prospectus relating to this special meeting, as well as the registration statement of BRPM of which it forms a part (the "Registration Statement"), has not been declared effective. Once effective, the proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed together with a proxy card to BRPM's stockholders and will include the date, time and location of the special meeting.

Rally Cry Producing Military Esports Competitions at FORCECON over Memorial Day Weekend

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods to join esports broadcast for Armed Forces Sports Championship featuring Halo: Infinite on Twitch; G4TV to rebroadcast final

Rally Cry the technology company building organized gaming for players of all ages and skill levels, has been tabbed as the esports production partner for FORCECON, a massive military gaming and tech event celebrating the intersection of technology, innovation and the United States Armed Forces.

Addison Rae, The Sandbox, Coldplay Among the Honorees at the First Annual MEWS Celebrating the Creators, Companies and Communities Building the Metaverse

Hosted in Monaco during Metaverse Entertainment World , the Awards elevate the Web3 tools and technology that are transforming how we live, work, and play.

Advance, in partnership with Subnation, launched MEWS (Metaverse Entertainment World Awards) with an Award Show Gala attended by Web3 business leaders, top media, entertainment and technology executives, and Metaverse mavericks (www.themews.world).

NEOPETS RARE ART AUCTION RAISES OVER $100,000 FOR FOUR CHARITABLE CAUSES

 With the overwhelming support of the Neopets Community, JumpStart®, the parent company of Neopets, is proud to announce a grand donation of over $100,000 USD which will be distributed evenly to four non-profit organizations: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) The Trevor Project Project HOPE and Eden Reforestation Project . These Donations were made possible by the outpouring of support from Neopets fans, who supported a week-long Neopets rare art auction on GiveSmart.com .

The auction featured 26 pieces of unique Neopian art from the walls of the company's headquarters, housed at JumpStart Games headquarters. Now these unique collectibles will adorn the walls of beloved fans across North America.

ALTERED STATE MACHINE ANNOUNCES THE FIRST-EVER METAVERSE AI BOXING GAME "MUHAMMAD ALI -- "THE NEXT LEGENDS"

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MUHAMMAD ALI ENTERPRISES AND NON-FUNGIBLE LABS, THE LEADER IN WEB3 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USHERS NEW AUDIENCES INTO THE METAVERSE WITH A REVOLUTIONARY AI-DRIVEN PLAY-AND-EARN GAME

Altered State Machine (ASM), the leader in web3 artificial intelligence, in partnership with Muhammad Ali Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), today unveil details surrounding 'Muhammad Ali — The Next Legends.' In the world's first metaverse boxing game, thousands of unique boxers, in NFT "forms" with NFT "brains," will train and compete in a world rooted in the historic legacy of Muhammad Ali . Users can get an early glimpse of the upcoming revolutionary play-and-earn game, follow the development journey and start their pilgrimage toward becoming 'The G.O.A.T.' on the newly launched website: www.thenextlegends.xyz .

Swarmio Media Commences Trading on the OTCQB Under the Ticker Symbol "SWMIF"

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. ("Swarmio" or "The Company") (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market by the OTC Markets Group Inc. Swarmio's common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "SWMIF". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for SWMIF at www.otcmarkets.com . Swarmio continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "SWRM".

