Avenira Limited

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AEV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 26 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

agriculture investingasx:aevavenira limitedlithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
AEV:AU
European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (Critical Metals Corp), a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced that it has completed the stage 1 investment as part of its recently announced plans to acquire a 92.5% controlling interest in the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine (the Tanbreez Project) from Rimbal Pty Ltd., a company controlled by geologist Gregory Barnes (Rimbal) (refer ASX announcement 11 June 2024 and 19 June 2024). Following the issue of 8,398,656 CRML shares to Rimbal as the stage 1 consideration, Critical Metals Corp now holds a 42.00% equity interest in the Tanbreez Project. European Lithium will retain its 7.5% ownership in the Tanbreez Project.

Metals Australia Ltd

Exploration Program Underway at Corvette River Lithium, Gold, Copper & Silver Project in Quebec

- A phased program of extensive field mapping, excavator trenching, and channel sampling testing high-grade gold and lithium targets across22km of strike within the prolific Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) has commenced phase one of its fully permitted1 Corvette River exploration program. The program includes detailed field mapping, extensive excavator trenching and channel sampling to firm up drilling targets for the anticipated drilling phase of the program.

Chariot Corporation

Liquid Assets & Future Proceeds from Divestments

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s direct and indirect holdings in Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) and Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) listed companies (together, the “Liquid Assets”) and the potential future proceeds from previous divestments of ‘non-core’ assets (“Future Divestment Proceeds”).

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Two business people shaking hands.

EU and Serbia Sign Lithium Deal to Bolster EV Supply Chain

The European Union (EU) has reached a deal with Serbia to secure supply of lithium following the reinstatement of Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) license for its Jadar lithium project.

Lithium is critical for electric vehicle (EV) production, and the arrangement is seen as a strategic move to enhance the EU's self-sufficiency in raw materials that are essential for the green transition.

The 2022 decision to revoke Rio Tinto’s license for Jadar was overturned by a court ruling on July 11.

Cleantech Lithium

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces completion of the first stage of production from the Company´s DLE pilot plant operations and results from successful downstream process test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ending 30 June 2024

June 2024 Quarter - Activities Report

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

