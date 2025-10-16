AVANTI HELIUM CLOSES THE FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units"). The Company issued 1,500,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $375,000 under the Second Tranche. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 6,175,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,543,750 under the Offering.

Each Unit under the Offering will consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of one year from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for ongoing costs associated with the Company's projects and general working capital requirements.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on the exercise thereof, will be subject to a hold period expiring four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").  Under the First Tranche, the Company paid finders a fee of $40,725 and issued 162,900 non-transferable share purchase warrants.  The warrants are exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of one year from the date of issue.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Avanti Helium Corp.

Avanti is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/16/c5229.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

