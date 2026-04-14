Avanti Helium Advances Sweetgrass Toward Mid-Year Production with Initial Plant Mobilization Payment Installment

Avanti Helium Advances Sweetgrass Toward Mid-Year Production with Initial Plant Mobilization Payment Installment

Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a major execution milestone at its flagship Sweetgrass Helium Project in Montana, having advanced the initial payment installment required to commence final plant modifications, disassembly, and relocation of its helium processing facility to Montana.

This payment formally initiates the next phase of development, allowing plant optimization work, disassembly, logistics coordination, and mobilization activities to begin immediately, marking the transition of Sweetgrass from late-stage development into the final path toward production.

The Company continues to target first helium production by mid-2026, positioning Avanti to become one of the few new North American helium producers entering the market at a time of tightening global supply and growing U.S. strategic demand.

A Major Step Toward Production

The processing plant, which was previously constructed and successfully operated, will now undergo final project-specific modifications before being transported to the Company's Sweetgrass site in Montana for installation and commissioning.

With this milestone now underway, Avanti expects project activities to accelerate significantly over the coming weeks, including:

  • Final plant modifications and optimization
  • Plant disassembly and transport logistics
  • Montana lease site preparation and civil work
  • Facility pad construction and infrastructure tie-ins
  • Piping, metering, and compression installation
  • Final commissioning and start-up preparation

These activities are expected to run in parallel to support the Company's targeted mid-year production timeline.

Montana Site Work to Begin Immediately

In parallel with plant relocation activities, Avanti is preparing to commence site development and lease construction work in Montana, ensuring the Sweetgrass location is ready for plant installation immediately upon arrival.

Ground crews and construction contractors are positioned to begin work as conditions allow, including:

  • Site grading and lease preparation
  • Civil earthworks and pad construction
  • Building and utility installation
  • Wellsite integration and inlet infrastructure
  • Final pipeline and facility connections

This coordinated execution strategy is designed to compress the timeline to production and materially de-risk the final development phase.

Chris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Helium, commented:

"This is an extremely exciting milestone for Avanti and a major step forward for the Sweetgrass project.

Advancing the initial payment to begin plant modifications, disassembly, and relocation moves us decisively into the execution phase and puts us firmly on the path toward targeted mid-year production. With site work in Montana beginning in parallel, we are now seeing all the major pieces come together to transform Sweetgrass into a producing helium asset and position Avanti for meaningful near-term Helium Production."

Positioned for a Tightening North American Market

As global helium markets remain tight and U.S. supply security becomes increasingly important, Avanti believes Sweetgrass is uniquely positioned to provide a secure North American source of high-purity helium supply.

Upon commissioning, Sweetgrass is expected to become one of the few new domestic helium production facilities entering the U.S. market in the near term, supporting industries including semiconductors, aerospace, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and defense.

About Avanti Helium Corp.

Avanti is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's experienced oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to meet increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical, aerospace, and semiconductor industries.

Website: www.avantihelium.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanti-helium-advances-sweetgrass-toward-mid-year-production-with-initial-plant-mobilization-payment-installment-302741099.html

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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